BREAKING: Warning as Cyclone Debbie system redirects to CQ

WHAT WE KNOW

TC Debbie is currently a Category 3 System

TC Debbie is expected to intensify to a Category 4 system before crossing tomorrow morning

The system is producing sustained winds near the centre of 120km/hr with wind gusts to 165km/hr

A 'Warning Zone' is in place from Cardwell to St Lawrence

A 'Watch Zone' is in place for inland areas between Lucinda and Mackay including Pentland, and Mount Coolon

Heavy rain has started in CQ with 60mm+ falls recorded in the northern part of the region

TC Debbie is 375km east of Townsville and 250km east northeast of Bowen

LATEST Bureau of Meteorology imaging reveals Emerald is in the projected tracking zone for Cyclone Debbie.

Meteye data reveals the Category 3 cyclone has changed direction further south and is expected to cross the coast below Bowen before moving further inland.

CYCLONE WATCH: Debbie makes path change, creeps further south

About midday today, Central Highlands mayor Kerry Hayes posted a video message to his region, warning some communities could become isolated over the coming days as heavy rainfall hits.

He advised council is "very much prepared" for the current storm event, with the heaviest falls projected for Wednesday and Thursday.

"Our Local Disaster Coordination Team is already underway, our communities that can be isolated or see some stream rises have been attended to.

"We have got some preparations we need you to do though.

"If you are likely to be isolated in the next few days under certainly a rainfall event, make sure that you have sufficient preparation and medication for the next seven days.

"Obviously there will be stream rises in the event there is actually heavy rain, so make sure if you have got plans to travel forget about those for the time being, stay put, there will be some stream rises.

"Make sure around your homes you've got things tidied up and secured, those are just the normal precautions and obviously check the council website very regularly you can look at beprepared.chrc.qld.gov.au

BoM meteorologist Adam Blazak today told The Morning Bulletin that "you would be splitting hairs to differentiate" the intensity of a Category 1 cyclone and the Tropical Low that is expected to follow through to Emerald.

"There won't be too much difference between those two systems," he said. "You would be splitting hairs to differentiate those two systems."

Emerald weather forecast as of 12.20pm on Monday, January 27. BoM

"Your council has made all the preparations that would normally assist you in an event like this when it comes, and obviously we will keep you updated over the next few days as more information about the event takes place."

BOM say TC Debbie is expected to intensify further as it continues to move west-southwest towards the Queensland coast today.

More to come