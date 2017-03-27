30°
Critical Alert

BREAKING: Warning as Cyclone Debbie system redirects to CQ

Amber Hooker
| 27th Mar 2017 12:23 PM Updated: 1:43 PM
Meteye Data on the BoM website reveals Cyclone Debbie has redirected south.
Meteye Data on the BoM website reveals Cyclone Debbie has redirected south. Bureau of Meteorology

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHAT WE KNOW

  • TC Debbie is currently a Category 3 System
  • TC Debbie is expected to intensify to a Category 4 system before crossing tomorrow morning
  • The system is producing sustained winds near the centre of 120km/hr with wind gusts to 165km/hr
  • A 'Warning Zone' is in place from Cardwell to St Lawrence
  • A 'Watch Zone' is in place for inland areas between Lucinda and Mackay including Pentland, and Mount Coolon
  • Heavy rain has started in CQ with 60mm+ falls recorded in the northern part of the region
  • TC Debbie is 375km east of Townsville and 250km east northeast of Bowen

LATEST Bureau of Meteorology imaging reveals Emerald is in the projected tracking zone for Cyclone Debbie.

Meteye data reveals the Category 3 cyclone has changed direction further south and is expected to cross the coast below Bowen before moving further inland.

CYCLONE WATCH: Debbie makes path change, creeps further south

About midday today, Central Highlands mayor Kerry Hayes posted a video message to his region, warning some communities could become isolated over the coming days as heavy rainfall hits.

He advised council is "very much prepared" for the current storm event, with the heaviest falls projected for Wednesday and Thursday.

"Our Local Disaster Coordination Team is already underway, our communities that can be isolated or see some stream rises have been attended to.

LATEST ON CYCLONE DEBBIE: FOLLOW THE TOPIC FOR EMAILED UPDATES

"We have got some preparations we need you to do though.

"If you are likely to be isolated in the next few days under certainly a rainfall event, make sure that you have sufficient preparation and medication for the next seven days.

"Obviously there will be stream rises in the event there is actually heavy rain, so make sure if you have got plans to travel forget about those for the time being, stay put, there will be some stream rises.

"Make sure around your homes you've got things tidied up and secured, those are just the normal precautions and obviously check the council website very regularly you can look at beprepared.chrc.qld.gov.au

BoM meteorologist Adam Blazak today told The Morning Bulletin that "you would be splitting hairs to differentiate" the intensity of a Category 1 cyclone and the Tropical Low that is expected to follow through to Emerald.

"There won't be too much difference between those two systems," he said. "You would be splitting hairs to differentiate those two systems." 

Emerald weather forecast as of 12.20pm on Monday, January 27.
Emerald weather forecast as of 12.20pm on Monday, January 27. BoM

"Your council has made all the preparations that would normally assist you in an event like this when it comes, and obviously we will keep you updated over the next few days as more information about the event takes place."

BOM say TC Debbie is expected to intensify further as it continues to move west-southwest towards the Queensland coast today.

More to come

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  central highlands regional council tc debbie tropical cyclone wildweather

BREAKING: Warning as Cyclone Debbie system redirects to CQ

BREAKING: Warning as Cyclone Debbie system redirects to CQ

BOM expects the Cyclone Debbie system to hit Central Queensland towns.

BOM warn of CQ flood after Cyclone Debbie deluge

WEATHER WARNING: Council and authorities deliver an important message on Cyclone Debbie.

WEATHER experts are warning widespread heavy falls will flood system

Cyclone Debbie strengthens to Cat 3, heads south

UPDATE: New radar images show Cyclone Debbie is on a collision course with CQ towns.

CYCLONE Debbie to make a U-turn to CQ's coast after wreaking havoc.

Cyclone flood fears: Rockhampton 'in the lap of the gods'

DEBBIE: Cyclone Debbie is expected to bring heavy falls to large parts of Central Queensland.

Too early to tell if there'll be major Fitzroy flooding

Local Partners

New program to help mentor beef industry's future leaders

Graeme Acton Beef Connections helps youth reach their potential

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

Countdown on for Home and Away stars Rocky visit

CELEBRATING INCLUSION: Raechelle Banno and Scott Lee at the Abilities Ball held at Bundaberg Civic Centre.

Home and Away actors visit Rocky for Abilities Ball event

WHAT'S ON: Your guide to events across the region this weekend

SHAKEN, NOT STIRRRED: Jasmine Rout , Simon Roe and other CQUniversity Hospitality students will serve up martinis at a Martini Sampler Session at the Willby's Training Restaurant this weekend.

There's something for everyone happening in CQ

Why theatre couple are spellbound by Rocky musical scene

Emma McGuire as Galinda and Amanda Hock as Elphaba in Rockhampton's upcoming production of Wicked.

The power couple behind Wicked talk about why they love Rocky

GIG GUIDE: Check out what's live and local

HIGH NOTE: Larren Bean will play three shows across the region this weekend.

There's three days of Rocky's finest to enjoy

Broadway musical Kinky Boots coming to Queensland

High-heeled musical hit struts into Brisbane from August 2017.

Justice League drops new trailer

The Justice League, from left, Ezra Miller, Henry Cavill, Ray Fisher, Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck and Jason Momoa.

Are fans going to be happy with DC's newest installment?

‘I don’t know if I’ll tour again’

ADELE has dropped a bombshell as she finished her New Zealand tour.

Game of Thrones creators hated the ice-melting stunt too

This stunt got an icy reception from fans.

The ice-melting stunt didn't go over well with fans

Married shock: why the good guys came last

Susan and Sean in a scene from the TV series Married At First Sight.

It defies logic that Sean got dumped, but Anthony got the girl.

Pete Evans' 'extreme advice' slammed after TV tell-all

“Celebrity chefs shouldn’t dabble in medicine.”

Housewives’ shocking public fight gets physical

The Real Housewives of Sydney.

Real Housewives’ public fight: ‘She’s a f***ing embarrassment’.

Immaculate Home in Convenient Location

18 Govind Court, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $295,000

Positioned in a quiet, convenient location is where you will find this immaculately presented family home. Step inside and be greeted by a nice sized media room...

Brilliant Affordable Family Home - Be Quick- Only $199,000!

274 Berserker Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 2 2 $199,000

Ready to Own your Own Home or looking for a Brilliant Investment Property - be very quick to snap up this very tidy, affordable and very well presented home at...

Discover the Good Life Today

63 Valley Park Road, Zilzie 4710

Residential Land This block of land presents a fantastic opportunity to build a remarkable ... $89,000

This block of land presents a fantastic opportunity to build a remarkable family home in a desirable, peaceful setting. This 794 sqm level block is set with a...

Neat &amp; Complete!

35 Stevenson Street, Barlows Hill 4703

House 3 1 2 $375,000

Enjoy Coastal living at an affordable price in this fantastic Barlows Hill property just a few minutes from Farnborough Beach! Sea breezes flow through the home...

Central Location with a Pool &amp; Shed!

47 Tasman Crescent, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 2 3 $470,000

Fully functional family home with a pool, shed and plenty of yard space left for the kids to run and play! Backing onto natural bushland with close proximity to...

Delightful Country Home Surrounded By Acres of Peaceful Farm Land!

559 Etna Creek Road, Etna Creek 4702

House 3 1 4 Auction

This neat and tidy 3 bedroom home at Etna Creek Road is just a short drive north of Rockhampton or even shorter trip to the Caves Convenience Store, Hotel and...

Centrally Located Investment Opportunity

11/104 Talford Street, Allenstown 4700

Unit 2 1 1 $149,000

Located in popular Allenstown this 2 bedroom, 3rd floor unit in the Talford Court apartment complex won't last long. Perfect investment opportunity or gateway into...

IMPECCABLE FAMILY RESIDENCE IN FOREST PARK ESTATE

20 Tamarind Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 4 $565,000

When quality means everything, you'll appreciate the attention to detail and features of this stunning home located in one of Rockhampton's premier locations...

Stunning, Cool, Family Home With Shed -Ony $449,000!

13 Neish Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $449,000

You will absolutely love this vibrant, cool, comfortable, a/c, lowset brick family home, perfectly located in a quiet cul de sac street, in the heart of Norman...

1238M2 with Granny Flat plus Large Low-set Brick Home With A Pool

335 Frenchville Road, Frenchville 4701

House 5 3 2 $549,000

Stand-alone Granny Flats like this one are as rare as hens teeth so inspections are a must for this great dual living property in ever popular Frenchville. The...

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Oceanside commercial opportunity in Sunshine Coast hot spot

Adjoining Kings Beach redevelopment sites "one of a kind''

Sandy seaside luxury escape you have to see

ULTIMATE ESCAPE: This seaside mini-mansion offers oodles of luxury.

Beach front property on the market for $1.25M

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

Hot property: View from the top of Rocky

28 King St, The Range is on the market for $920,000.

360-degree views meet classical Queenslander

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!