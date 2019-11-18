Central Highlands on watch with severe fire danger

Tash Simpson took this photo at Yeppoon.

FIRES are no longer affecting the areas of Cobraball, Bung­undarra and Lake Mary.

As of Saturday afternoon there was a fire in Adelaide Park between Limestone Creek Rd Browns Ln, which is still in containment lines and firefighters are monitoring the area.

Backburning was being conducted by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews on Saturday afternoon near Mount Barmoya to strengthen containment line.

Firefighting aircraft were operating in the area.

Residents may have seen flames and large volumes of smoke.

Fire danger for Monday November 18.

A fire weather warning was released yesterday morning for the Central Highlands and Coalfields also the Maranoa and Warrego, Darling Downs and Granite Belt, and Southeast Coast districts.

The Central Highlands and Coalfield had a severe fire danger.

Dry, gusty south-westerly winds were expected to create severe fire danger and thunderstorms are likely in the south-east, possibly severe, bringing the risk of lightning as an ignition source for new fires as well as gusty and erratic winds.

Emerald can expect up to 39 degrees today, with a minimum of 22 degrees.

It will be hot and sunny with light winds becoming east to north-easterly, 15 to 20kmph in the late evening.

A digger completely burnt out on Norpine Rd, Bungundarra, by Revae Brady.

The rest of the week remains 35 degrees and above for the maximum for Emerald.

Yeppoon’s forecast for today is hot and mostly sunny with a 20 per cent of showers.

There is a chance of a thunderstorm inland in the late afternoon and evening.

Winds are north to north-westerly 15 to 20kmph becoming light before dawn then becoming north-easterly 20 to 30kmph in the middle of the day.

Overnight temperatures are expected to fall to between 18 and 21 degrees with daytime temperatures from 31 to 37 degrees.

Steven Chadwick took this photo at Lake Mary on Sunday morning.

A bushfire was affecting visibility on the Capricorn Highway yesterday around 1.30pm.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews were on scene at the fire burning from the Capricorn Highway to the railway corridor at Comet.

Crews were working to contain the fire which was no threat to property at the time.

Smoke affected surrounding areas, including the highway. Motorists were advised to drive with caution and to conditions.

Residents should close windows and doors, and keep respiratory medications close by if required.

If you feel your property is under threat, call triple-0 (000) immediately.