Central Highlands Regional Council suspends events, programs

IN RESPONSE to public health concerns, Central Highlands Regional Council libraries and transaction centres have suspended public library events, programs and outreach until further notice.

This includes school holiday programs, story time, home library services and extends to playgroup at the Tieri transaction centre.

Libraries and transaction centres remain open to provide general services at this time and encourage customers to take advantage of the extensive online resources available.

Council is reminding people that customer service centres and libraries can assist with enquiries via the phone or email to minimise public health risks.

Council also says a substantial business continuity plan is in place to ensure essential community services continue.

To contact council, call 1300 242 686 or email enquiries@chrc.qld.gov.au