Central Highlands towns stack up awards

MORE Central Highlands towns are celebrating wins in the Keep Queensland Beautiful - Tidy Town competition, after Blackwater took out the first-ever Queensland five-star tidy town accreditation in August last year.

Keep Queensland Beautiful announced three Central Highlands towns and an Emerald business, Edison's Burger Bar, as winners.

Emerald picked up the Energy Innovation Award, Springsure took out the inaugural Destination Award, Capella picked up a highly commended for Heritage and Culture and Edison's Burger Bar picked up the Waste Warrior Award.

Mayor Kerry Hayes said the awards were proof that the Central Highlands was a liveable region with much to offer.

"According to the assessors, Springsure could have received so many awards, it inspired the creation of the inaugural Destination Award,” he said.

"That means it encompasses the true meaning of a destination of choice to live, work and play.”

Council's CEO Scott Mason said he was grateful to council staff that welcomed Keep Queensland Beautiful assessors to the region.

"There was an opportunity to have assessors tour the region and gather evidence to support the award submissions,” he said.

"Staff in Emerald, Springsure and Capella invited the Keep Queensland Beautiful team and guided them through their itinerary, showing off what each town has to offer.”