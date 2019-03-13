Menu
RUNNING LOW: Emerald's Fairbairn Dam is now down to 11.73 per cent capacity, sparking increased water restrictions.
Council News

Central Highlands towns under level two water restrictions

Aden Stokes
by
13th Mar 2019 6:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT'S THE news Central Highlands residents have been dreading to hear.

Water levels in Emerald, Blackwater and Rolleston have dropped further, triggering level two water restrictions.

Central Highlands Regional Council Mayor Kerry Hayes said with no rainfall in the region, water supply levels in the towns had dropped, triggering the next level of restrictions.

"It's the news we have been expecting but we still didn't want to hear,” Cr Hayes said.

"The Fairbairn Dam level has dropped below 12 per cent and the Rolleston tank has dropped below 30 per cent, so we have reached level two restrictions and, unfortunately, that means lawns in private residences must not be watered at any time.

"Yes, it's a serious situation we're in, but at this stage it's concern, not alarm. However, at level two stage and with the rainfall forecast glum, council will be introducing water restriction enforcement following a short settling in period.

"Every single one of us is in this together and the message is water conservation from now on. With a bit of luck we'll have some passing storms to keep the lawns going.”

Cr Hayes said it was a different story for graziers, who were feeling the lack of rain.

"There is no denying the fact the region's drought declaration status needs to be assessed,” he said.

"Our primary producers have had their own restrictions and have had no choice but to conserve water for some time.

"There are now more than 80 drought-declared properties in the region and council has sent correspondence to the local drought committee requesting a timely meeting to assess the drought status.”

The restrictions prevent the watering of lawns at any time and by any means.

Watering restrictions

Sprinklers must not be used at any time.

Hand-held hoses, watering cans or buckets can be used at any time.

Micro-spray and drip systems fitted with timers may only be used between 7pm and 8am on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays for odd-numbered houses, and on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays for even-numbered houses.

