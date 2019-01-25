Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NEW RECRUITS: Cr Megan Daniels, CEO Scott Mason, Paul Albert, Cr Alan McIndoe, Lachlan Geiger, Mayor Kerry Hayes, Alenna Patterson, Cr Gail Godwin-Smith, Ali Esplin, David Walters, Britney Schofield, Cr Paul Bell, Cr Charlie Brimblecombe, Cr Gail Nixon and Cr Gai Sypher.
NEW RECRUITS: Cr Megan Daniels, CEO Scott Mason, Paul Albert, Cr Alan McIndoe, Lachlan Geiger, Mayor Kerry Hayes, Alenna Patterson, Cr Gail Godwin-Smith, Ali Esplin, David Walters, Britney Schofield, Cr Paul Bell, Cr Charlie Brimblecombe, Cr Gail Nixon and Cr Gai Sypher. Contributed
Council News

Central Highlands trainees get the chance of a lifetime

Aden Stokes
by
25th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CENTRAL Highlands Regional Council welcomed seven out of nine new trainees into its ranks this week.

The new trainees will join council rangers, library, horticulture, business teams and more across the region. They will gain a nationally recognised qualification and valuable local government experience.

CEO Scott Mason said the councillors took the opportunity to welcome the trainees on their first day and wish them well.

"The first day is one of the rare times that they are all together before they disperse across the region to start in their roles,” he said.

"Council strives to retain the trainees that perform well, providing that there is a position available.

"It's part of our succession regime, we recruit those entry level roles and they integrate into council and then further their local government careers.”

Mr Mason said council could provide the opportunities thanks to a partnership with the Queensland Government.

Training officer Aleisha Catip said the volume and quality of the applications received for the 2019 trainee intake promised a successful year.

"All trainees have started the year with an abundance of enthusiasm and shown great eagerness to dive right into developing their knowledge and skill bases,” she said.

"We are extremely happy to have them onboard and excited to see their growth.”

central highlands regional council trainees
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Politicians clash over picking up tab to spruce up GKI

    premium_icon Politicians clash over picking up tab to spruce up GKI

    Politics Federal Labor promises an additional $25 million, pressuring LNP

    • 25th Jan 2019 12:01 AM
    Alarm bells not ringing at a Rocky Aged Care Facility

    premium_icon Alarm bells not ringing at a Rocky Aged Care Facility

    News The emergency nurse call system has been off-line for over a month.

    • 25th Jan 2019 12:01 AM
    What's on in CQ: 72 hours across the region

    What's on in CQ: 72 hours across the region

    News Find out what's happening this weekend

    • 25th Jan 2019 12:01 AM
    The ring of confidence grows for CQ apprentices

    premium_icon The ring of confidence grows for CQ apprentices

    Politics "It's pretty satisfying to be apart of these big projects”

    • 25th Jan 2019 12:00 AM