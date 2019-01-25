Central Highlands trainees get the chance of a lifetime

CENTRAL Highlands Regional Council welcomed seven out of nine new trainees into its ranks this week.

The new trainees will join council rangers, library, horticulture, business teams and more across the region. They will gain a nationally recognised qualification and valuable local government experience.

CEO Scott Mason said the councillors took the opportunity to welcome the trainees on their first day and wish them well.

"The first day is one of the rare times that they are all together before they disperse across the region to start in their roles,” he said.

"Council strives to retain the trainees that perform well, providing that there is a position available.

"It's part of our succession regime, we recruit those entry level roles and they integrate into council and then further their local government careers.”

Mr Mason said council could provide the opportunities thanks to a partnership with the Queensland Government.

Training officer Aleisha Catip said the volume and quality of the applications received for the 2019 trainee intake promised a successful year.

"All trainees have started the year with an abundance of enthusiasm and shown great eagerness to dive right into developing their knowledge and skill bases,” she said.

"We are extremely happy to have them onboard and excited to see their growth.”