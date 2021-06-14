Central QLD agriculture trailblazer awarded OAM

Terry McCosker was working on a cattle station in 1980 when his two-year-old son was tragically killed in a farm accident.

He vowed then and there his life would not be lived in vain.

The Yeppoon man certainly made his mark on Australia’s agricultural industry with his trailblazing research, which has landed him with an Order of Australia Medal for the Queen’s Birthday Awards 2021.

Mr McCosker started as a cadet for the Department of Primary Industries in 1967 for five years before going into work and study at the same time.

He said it was basically an apprenticeship.

After working with dairy in Brisbane during the 1960s and early 70s, he moved to North Queensland to work with the DPI for 11 years.

Then, he said he was fortunate enough to get a job at a Northern Territory cattle station for seven years.

“That was a real turning point in my life,” Mr McCosker said.

“It was owned by an American company and what they were trying to do wasn’t working.

“And I very quickly realised that we did not have the knowledge to make it work and I certainly didn’t.”

A research project was funded to find out ways to solve the problems which led to transformative findings, and it was all privately funded.

“I discovered in Northern Australia, there’s actually a wet season protein deficiency and all the research prior to that, the effort was focusing on the dry season which was when animals looked poor, and when they died, and when things didn’t work.

“But I worked out we weren’t getting the productivity we needed to get when it was green.”

His research helped improve the productivity rate from 44 per cent to 72 per cent and the death rate from 14 to two.

This was just one of his research projects, having found issues with bull fertility and another project linking plant species with animal performance.

When he found desirable plants had disappeared after moving the space of one animal from 100 acres (40.4ha) to 35 acres (14.1ha), he tried to ask people why that was and they just told him “it’s just the way it was”.

“But it didn’t sit well with me, and even at very, very low stocking rates, we were degrading the landscape,” Mr McCosker said.

He was awarded a Churchill Fellowship in 1990 to study grazing management around the world.

Mr McCosker said the real wealth which came from any farming or grazing system was the quality of the soil and the plants.

“Animal production and plant production is really only a by-product of the health of an ecosystem,” he said.

“There’s generally a perception that if we were to look after the ecosystem, that was going to have a cost to business. But that hasn’t proved to be the case.”

In fact, it has increased profitability, according to Mr McCosker.

He learned many things about leadership by working with teams on his research projects and being the Beef Australia 1997 chair.

His leadership style presented a vision and madesure everyone knew what they were trying to achieve, then gave people the freedom to grow and achieve themselves.

“I am a leader, not a manager, and there is a big difference between the two,” he said, taking him a long time to learn.

One of the highlights of his career was being awarded with an Honorary Doctor of Agribusiness from Central Queensland University in 2015.

He was also proud of changing the lives of the people he’s worked with.

He said it was a humbling experience being awarded with an OAM.

“My reward has always been and still is the impact we have on the lives of the people that we work with, we work all over Australia and internationally,” Dr McCosker said.

The author of over 40 publications and papers was working on a project to measure soil carbon to an accurate scale.

And one of Dr McCosker’s biggest highlights was living in Yeppoon with his wife, three daughters and grandkids.

“What has been achieved I have delivered on that vow,” he said.