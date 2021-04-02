Central Qld drug busts: seven people charged with 19 offences

Drugs seized during the search warrant.

Gracemere police and specialist police from Rockhampton executed four search warrants on properties in Gracemere on Thursday.

Police located and seized a large quantity of MDMA (ecstasy), methamphetamines, and cash.

Three men and four women have been charged with 19 offences including possessing dangerous drugs, supplying dangerous drugs, producing dangerous drugs, and weapons offences.

A 54-year-old Gracemere man, a 29-year-old Gracemere woman, 24-year-old Rockhampton woman, and 44-year-old Rockhampton man will appear in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 19.

Then a 28-year-old Gracemere man, 40-year-old Gracemere woman, and 32-year-old Gracemere woman will appear in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 23.

Police are continuing their investigations and expect more charges to be laid.

Gracemere Police thanked the community for its help and encouraged people to report crimes to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.