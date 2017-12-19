Menu
Central QLD female farmer charged for fraud

Police alleged the 31-year-old woman fraudulently obtained drought relief subsidies by forging and uttering invoices when applying for the Drought Relief Assistance Scheme, facilitated by the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries (DAF) in relation to the Fodder Freight Subsidy and Emergency Water Infrastructure rebates between 2013 - 2015.
Kerri-Anne Mesner
by

A CENTRAL Queensland primary producer has been hit with 26 fraud related offences in relation to drought relief and other rebates.

Detectives from State Crime Command's Rockhampton Major and Organised Crime Squad (Rural) have charged the Springsure primary producer with 26 fraud related offences.

The Drought Relief Assistance Scheme (DRAS) is a scheme set up by the Queensland Government to help primary producers in the grazing industries, manage their livestock resource during drought and to help in the restoration of that resource after drought.

MOCS Rural Rockhampton's Detective Sergeant Glenn Powell said it is disappointing as the woman has taken advantage of an assistance scheme put in place to assist the very likes of herself.

The woman is expected to appear in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 24.

