Central Qld swelters through 2018's hottest day so far

PANEL beater Nathan Humphreys did his best to keep cool during Rockhampton's hottest day of 2018 to date.

"You sweat a bit more but you get used to it,” he said.

"Business is a bit quieter when it's hotter because there's not as many people moving around.

"We're drinking plenty of water and keeping the fans on and I'll be having a couple of beers after work.”

Rockhampton is sweating through the hottest day of 2018 today. Weather Zone

Today, Rockhampton reached 41 degrees; the hottest temperature of the year and just shy of the hottest February temp ever.

On February 11, 1969, the maximum reached 43.3°C.

"We've got a really static pattern over Queensland at the moment,” Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Annabelle Ford said.

"There's nothing moving or changing which allows heat to build up which it has over the last several days and it's very hot and sunny.

"Over the next few days it will be steady around 39 degrees in Rockhampton and it won't be cooling down much until the weekend.

A heatwave is currently spreading across Central Queensland, with no relief in sight. The Bureau of Meteorology

"Saturday is expected to reach at top of 34°C, which is still above the average temperature.”

However Rockhampton is not the only town void of a "cool change”.

Ms Ford said "almost all of Queensland” is sweltering through "severe and extreme heat”.

The hottest town in the state was said to be Windorah, which had already reached 43°C degrees at noon and was expected to reach a high of 46°C today.

A heat map showing the current temperatures across Queensland. Bureau of Meteorology

"I would recommend staying hydrated and avoid going outside in the afternoon at the hottest part of the day and to stay cool,” Ms Ford said.

The Queensland Ambulance Emergency Services also warned people to drink small amounts of water every 15 to 20 minutes, to avoid alcohol, caffeine and sugary drinks - which contribute to dehydration - and to avoid being outdoors during the warmest part of the day; 10am to 3pm.

"It outdoors, wear a hat, and staying the shade wherever possible,” a spokesperson for QAS said.

"Check in on those most vulnerable to the heat such as babies, the sick and the elderly.”

The current temperatures across Central Queensland. Bureau of Meteorology

If you experience muscle cramps, heavy sweating, dizziness, nausea and vomiting, fainting or a change in colour, seek medical help immediately.

The heatwave is stretching across Queensland today with the following towns sweating through the early week.

Maximum temperatures in Central Queensland today: