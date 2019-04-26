Menu
WET WEATHER: Pictured is a rainfall forecast image for today from the Bureau of Meteorology website.
Central QLD towns cop huge rainfall totals

26th Apr 2019 12:01 AM
A HIGH pressure system in the Tasman Sea has extended a ridge along the state's east coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has forecast a weak trough across the Coral Sea which, as of yesterday afternoon, was approaching the Central Queensland coast.

It is expected to remain in place today before it'll weaken during the weekend.

Meanwhile, various areas across Central Queensland experienced substantially wet weather yesterday.

BoM rainfall totals issued yesterday afternoon showed several towns received falls upwards of 10mm.

From 9am yesterday, St Lawrence saw 35.6mm fall, Williamson 11.2mm, Samuel Hill 28.8mm, Emerald 4.6mm, Springsure 72mm and Lochington 8mm.

Today, Rockhampton and Emerald can both expect a shower or two with a predicted rainfall total of up to 8mm.

It has been forecast Blackwater and Clermont could see a thunderstorm with winds south-easterly about 15 to 25km per hour.

Yeppoon has also been predicted to receive a shower or two, with up to 10mm forecast while Biloela could also expect a possible shower.

