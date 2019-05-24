Central Queensland artist paints her destiny

CQUNIVERSITY student Elisha Habermann is sketching out a path towards a bright future in the visual arts.

Ms Habermann, who currently resides at Gracemere, said she had been drawing since she could remember.

"You know when you are really good at something and people know you for that thing - that was me and drawing,” she said. "I was always the kid that could draw.

"I know it sounds cliché, but for me it has always been drawing and visual arts, it hasn't been anything else.”

The 39-year-old was recently named the winner of the bi-annual CQU-ADFAS (Australian Decorative and Fine Arts Society of Rockhampton) Visual Arts Student Prize, a $200 award that aims to recognise and support students on their learning journey.

CQUniversity Bachelor of Creative Arts student Elisha Habermann (centre) was recently awarded a student art prize by ADFAS chairman Lyn Harrower (left) and CQUniversity's Carmen Gray. Contributed

She was not only a dedicated student of the visual arts and a devoted mother, but she was also one of several students enrolled in CQUniversity's Bachelor of Creative Arts.

"It feels really good to have all my hard work acknowledged,” she said.

"I'm into my second year of the degree and I'm really enjoying it.

"The contemporary art class is especially interesting as we're looking at critical theory and how that can be applied to our art.”

She said she would put the funds towards the cost of the art materials and some frames for some of her large pieces.

"It's really important to have awards like these, not only to encourage students, but also to acknowledge their work and having teachers of the calibre of Pat Connor, Carmen Gray and Lisa Gaze is great for CQUniversity,” she said.

"Even just having a degree like the Bachelor of Creative Arts in a regional area is great, otherwise you would have to go to Brisbane.”

She said she chose to enrol in the Bachelor of Creative Arts at this point in her life because it had always been a lifelong passion and something she had always wanted to do but was told it was "impractical”.

Elisha Habermann is a CQUniversity creative arts student. Allan Reinikka ROK230519avisuala

"CQUniversity didn't originally have a visual arts degree, so I did a Bachelor of Digital Media,” she said.

"I thought that was the closest I was going to get to art at a higher end.

"But then they brought in the Bachelor of Creative Arts, so I finished my digital media degree and jumped on this one.”

She said after completing her degree, she was planning on completing a Masters of Education, but has since landed a job as a communications officer with Every Child CQ thanks to her digital media degree.

Her focus now is to develop her skills and build a local arts practice.

"This experience has been worthwhile,” she said.

"I have discovered I am a lot smarter than I thought I was.”