Works are under way to replace the Valentine Creek Bridge, located about 36km west of Rockhampton on the Capricorn Highway.
Central Queensland bridge replacement under way

28th Jun 2019 10:00 AM
THE Department of Transport and Main Roads advises that works are under way to replace the Valentine Creek Bridge, located about 36km west of Rockhampton on the Capricorn Highway.

A side track will be constructed to manage traffic flow for the duration of the project.

Works will be undertaken Monday to Saturday, from 7am to 5pm. During this time, traffic control will be on site and motorists can expect minor traffic delays and speed restrictions.

Motorists are reminded to drive carefully and be aware of changed traffic conditions on site.

The project is expected to be completed and open to traffic in December 2019 (weather permitting).

For further information on the project, visit the Transport and Main Roads website: tmr.qld.gov.au/Projects.

