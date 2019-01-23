Central Queensland cities in international housing spotlight

159 Lakes Creek Rd, Berserker is listed on the property market for $265,000, the median price reported for Rockhampton in the Fifteenth Annual Demographia International Housing Affordability Survey.

159 Lakes Creek Rd, Berserker is listed on the property market for $265,000, the median price reported for Rockhampton in the Fifteenth Annual Demographia International Housing Affordability Survey. Contributed

AN INTERNATIONAL housing market report has ranked Rockhampton in the top three cities for most affordable housing in Australia.

Rockhampton has been ranked in the Fifteenth Annual Demographia International Housing Affordability Survey as the second most affordable housing market in Australia.

The city ranked 135 internationally, tied with United States cities Anchorage, Charlotte, Lakeland, Milwaukee, Raleigh, Springfield and Worcester.

The new Demographia survey, for the third quarter of 2018, measures housing affordability by comparing median prices with median household incomes.

The Beef Capital was reported as having a median price of $265,000 and a median household income of $70,500.

It was beaten for the top spot by none other than Gladstone which was named the number one most affordable housing market in Australia and ranked 49 internationally.

Gladstone was reported as having a median price of $260,000 and a median household income of $90,900.

Mackay also ranked among the top five, coming in as the fifth most affordable housing market in Australia and ranked 178 internationally.

The coastal city was reported as having a median price of $335,000 and a median household income of $77,900.

Of the 23 Australian cities and towns included in the Demographia report, only Gladstone was actually deemed to be affordable.

Rockhampton was deemed "moderately unaffordable”, according to the report.

REIQ zone chairman for Rockhampton, Noel Livingston backed up the findings in the report and said Rockhampton's housing market was "extremely affordable” at the moment.

"It's an easy market to get into under its current price structure and it's a dream market particularly for first home buyers to get started with at this point in time,” he said.

REIQ Zone Chairman for Rockhampton Noel Livingston. Contributed

"This is a seasonal situation we have at the moment, where you have people settling into new jobs in new locations. We have been dealing with a lot of out-of-town buyers for the past couple of months.

"It's traditionally a strong time in the market for both rentals and sales.

"But this is showing signs of a turn, the cheaper end of the market is being swallowed up and the variety and selection at the bottom end is becoming quite limited.

"We will see how that progresses into February and March.

"I anticipate we will see a gradual rise in our prices, but the trend is telling me this year will be a better year than last year.”

He said Rockhampton's median house price of $265,000 was slightly down on the previous year.

"I would expect there would be an improvement on that, it's not a situation where anyone needs to panic,” he said.

"Rockhampton in the past has always moved forward or backwards in a gradual manner and I expect that will happen again.”

Mr Livingston also believes big upcoming projects in the region, such as the Ring Road, Rookwood Weir and possibly the Adani Carmichael Mine would play a big part in the real estate market moving forward.

"Anything that creates jobs is going to be reflected in the marketplace because those people will need housing,” he said.

On the topic of Gladstone being ranked the number one most affordable housing market in Australia, Mr Livingston said it is a completely different market to Rockhampton.

"Gladstone's market works in steep inclines and declines,” he said.

"If there is a major project going on in Gladstone and it finally finishes and they lose around 3,000 jobs, that has a massive affect on the economy and vice versa.

"However, the opportunity for first home buyers and rental investors at the moment in any price range is super. Unless there is more competition, then that is going to change.”