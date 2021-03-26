Central Queensland country artists team up for new song

Camille Trail and Brad Butcher team up for 'Holding Pattern'. Picture: Contributed

Central Queensland country artists Camille Trail and Brad Butcher have teamed up for their new song Holding Pattern, which released on Friday.

Holding Pattern was written by Shane Nicholson with Matt Benbrook and Amy Lawton on a writing trip to London in 2019.

Camille and Brad both live near Rockhampton and share a love of roots music.

They’d been toying with the idea of touring together for a while, and when Camille heard Shane’s demo of Holding Pattern, she said she immediately knew who she wanted to sing it with.

“I first met Brad in about 2018 when I was at university in Brisbane,” she said.

“We wrote a song together and I subsequently grew to love his music.

“We’ve come to know each other more now that I’m working in the music industry and we don’t live far from each other.

“I was completely stoked when he agreed to sing Holding Pattern with me.”

Shane produced the track, having been on board as producer of Camille’s three singles to date, as well as her forthcoming album.

He’s also a friend and admirer of Brad, who is a dual Golden Guitar winner.

“Holding Pattern is a song I wrote in London with Matty Benbrook and Amy Lawton (pre-COVID),” he said.

“I had no real plans for the song, so when Camille asked to record it as a duet with Brad Butcher I was stoked.

“Especially because they both sing like bloody angels, and they ultimately sold the story of the song perfectly.”

The video for Holding Pattern was directed by Levi Appleton and was shot at 45 On East, a cafe and music venue in Rockhampton.

Camille will be hitting the road in August supporting ARIA and Golden Guitar winner Shane and will also open select shows for Golden Guitar nominee Michael Waugh.

Plans are also afoot for dates with Brad.

