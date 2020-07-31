Central Queensland death and funeral notices for late July

It is important to honour those we have lost.

A DEATH in the community impacts the lives of many people.

It is important to honour and recognise those we have lost.

The Morning Bulletin, Gladstone Observer and Central Queensland News will continue to provide birth, death, marriage, funeral and other notices on our website.

We thank you for your patience as we work to transition to the digital-only format.

FUNERAL NOTICES

COOK, David James: Late of High Street, North Rockhampton. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 25th July 2020.

PEACOCK, Audrey Margaret: Late of Newells Road, The Caves. Passed away peacefully at Alexandra Gardens on Sunday 26th July 2020.

O’HALLORAN, Shirley Ethel Margaret. 15th July, 1933 - 24th July, 2020.

AITKEN, Lorraine: Late of Blackwater, Dysart and Yeppoon. Passed away peacefully on Friday 24th July 2020.

BOULTON, Patricia Margaret: Late of Hogan Street, Park Avenue. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 18th July 2020.

ROTH, Neville John: Late of Haven Road Emu Park. Passed away peacefully at Leinster Place North Rockhampton, on Wednesday 22nd July.

DOBSON, Colleen Patricia: Late of Anakie. Passed away on 14th July 2020 surrounded by loving family.

WHITE, Judith May (Sam): Late of Margaret Street, Rockhampton passed away on Saturday 18th July 2020.

MCKIE, Sister Mary Julian (Elaine Mary): Died peacefully on 13 July 2020 at Bethany Nursing Home, Rockhampton.

HUGHES, Rhoda: Late of Dean Street, North Rockhampton. Passed away peacefully on Friday 17th July 2020.

BARDRICK, David Vincent: Late of North Rockhampton. Passed away peacefully surrounded in love on Friday 17th July 2020.

STAFFORD, Suzette Angela Jayne ‘Suz’: Late of Rockhampton.

Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 14th July 2020.

BROWN, Dorothy: Late of Maryborough. Formerly of Emerald & Rockhampton. Passed away peacefully on Thursday 16th July 2020.

SCHNEIDER, Benjamin: 5th May, 1924 - 16th July, 2020.

DANSIE, Alice Emily: Late of Edenvale Nursing Home, and formerly of Hoskyn Court, Gladstone. Passed away peacefully, Monday 27th July, 2020.

BAILEY, Judith Lillian (Jude): Late of Boyne Island, and formerly of Charters Towers. Passed away peacefully at the Gladstone Hospital, Thursday 30th July, 2020,

NICOLL, Neil Alexander (Nico): Late of Gladstone. Passed away at the Brisbane Mater Private Hospital, Monday 20th July, 2020, aged 70 years.

FALLON, Verna Colleen: Late of Claude Wharton Drive, Miriam Vale. Passed away peacefully at home, Thursday 23rd July, 2020,

LATZ, Ettie Joyce: Late of Seagull Blvd, Kirkwood, and formerly of Emerald. Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, Thursday 23rd July, 2020.

WILLIAMSON, Shelly-Anne (nee Smith): 16/10/1968 - 12/7/2020

