Central Queensland death and funeral notices for mid-July

A DEATH in the community impacts the lives of many people.

It is important to honour and recognise those we have lost.

The Morning Bulletin, Gladstone Observer and Central Queensland News will continue to provide birth, death, marriage, funeral and other notices on our website.

We thank you for your patience as we work to transition to the digital-only format.

FUNERAL NOTICES

WATSON, Elaine Josephine: Late of Diplock Street, North Rockhampton. Passed away peacefully on Monday 6th July 2020. Click here for more details.

DOBELI, Craig Gordon: Late of Rockhampton. Passed away suddenly at home on Tuesday 30th June 2020. Click here for more details.

GRIFFIN, Ronlyn Marion ‘Ronnie’: Late of Rockhampton. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 27th June 2020. Click here for more details.

KEMP, Trevor William: Late of Comet. 12 January 1938 to 16 June 2020. Click here for more details.

PALFREY, Joan Elizabeth: Late of Alexandra Gardens, Rockhampton. 19th June, 1926 - 9th July, 2020. Click here for more details.

BEAN, Herbert: Late of Larnach St, Rockhampton. 17th November, 1935 - 5th July, 2020. Click here for more details.

HAYWARD, Robert Ian. 9th January, 1979 - 24th June, 2020. Late of Campbell St, Rockhampton. Click here for more details.

HILL, Desmond George. 26th May, 1943 - 5th July, 2020. Late of Mason St (formerly Campbell St), Rockhampton. Click here for more details.

KING, Christian Kevin: 9th May 1980 - 25th June 2020. Click here for more details.

FIELD, Maureen Joan: 15th June 1963 - 1st July 2020. Click here for more details.

• MACPHERSON, Una Beryl: 23rd August 1923 - 3rd July 2020. Click here for more details.

