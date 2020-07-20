Menu
It is important to honour those we have lost.
Central Queensland death and funeral notices mid/late July

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
20th Jul 2020 9:10 AM

A DEATH in the community impacts the lives of many people.

It is important to honour and recognise those we have lost.

The Morning Bulletin, Gladstone Observer and Central Queensland News will continue to provide birth, death, marriage, funeral and other notices on our website.

We thank you for your patience as we work to transition to the digital-only format.

FUNERAL NOTICES

• GOVERS, Glenda Mary (nee COLLINS): Late of Hervey Bay; formerly of Rockhampton and Longreach. Passed away peacefully at Hervey Bay Hospital on 12th July 2020.

Click here for more details.

  • MILLS, Peter Llewellyn: Late of Stickley Steet, West Rockhampton.

Passed away peacefully on Friday 10th July 2020.

Click here for more details.

  • SAMUEL, John Streeter: Late of Dysart, formerly of Biloela. Passed away suddenly on 22nd June.

Click here for more details.

  • LAVER (nee Bailey), Norma Jean: Late of Katherine Court, Gladstone. Passed away peacefully at the Gladstone Hospital, Friday 10th July, 2020.

Click here for more details.

  • SEDGWICK, Thomas Anthony: 17th October, 1944 – 1st July, 2020.

Click here for more details.

  • HANCOCK, Ian William (Hank): Late of Knight St, Park Avenue. Passed away peacefully. 17th November 1950 – 10th July, 2020.

Click here for more details.

  • GILMARTIN, Michael John: 18th June, 1962 – 9th July, 2020.

Click here for more details.

Funeral notices for early July can be found here.

Funeral notices for mid-July can be found here.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

