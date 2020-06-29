Central Queensland death and funeral notices
A DEATH in the community impacts the lives of many people.
It is important to honour and recognise those we have lost.
The Morning Bulletin, Gladstone Observer and Central Queensland News will continue to provide birth, death, marriage, funeral and other notices on our website.
To honour your loved one, you can arrange a listing.
Here are the latest notices from around the region:
DEATH NOTICES
- BEAN, Joan Dorothy (nee Tomkins): Late of Stamford Street, North Rockhampton on Friday 26th June, 2020. Click here for more details.
- DAVIS, Patricia Margaret: Late of The Range Village, Corberry Street. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 16th June 2020. Click here for more details.
- HAGSTROM, Eileen Elizabeth: Late of Capricorn Gardens, Yeppoon. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 17th June 2020. Click here for more details.
- HEADON, Richard Lawrence ‘Dick’: Late of Stewart Street, North Rockhampton. Passed away on Wednesday 17th June 2020. Click here for more details.
- MEREDITH, Maureen May: of Port Curtis, Rockhampton. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 24th June 2020. Click here for more details.
- NOWELL, ‘JIM’ JAMES BURGON: Late of Mareeba, formerly Mutchillba, Hervey Bay & Gladstone. Passed away peacefully surounded by his loving family at the Mareeba Hospital on Saturday 20th of June 2020. Click here for more details.
FUNERAL NOTICES
- LIDDELL, Michael James “Mick”: Late of Toowoomba and formerly of Rockhampton, passed away peacefully on 11th June 2020, aged 79 years. Click here for more details.
- FITZPATRICK Daniel John: Of North Rockhampton and formerly of Gympie Passed away peacefully Tuesday 23rd June 2020 Aged 76 years. Click here for more details.
- McCALLUM, John James: of Moranbah. Passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday 23rd June 2020. Click here for more details.
- THOMPSON Jeffrie James: Born in Mt Morgan, late of Gladstone, and formerly of Bargara. Passed away peacefully at the Gladstone Hospital, Thursday 23rd June, 2020, aged 79 years. Click here for more details.
- CLEMENTS Ian Raymond: Late of Burua, Gladstone. Passed away suddenly, Wednesday 17th June, 2020, aged 68 years. Click here for more details.
- DUFFY Lawrence Stanley (Lawrie): Late of Calliope, and formerly of Nyngan, NSW. Passed away peacefully at the Gladstone Hospital, Saturday 20th June, 2020, aged 72 years. Click here for more details.
- LEITCH, David Irwin “Bunny”: Late of Stumm Road, Gympie and formerly of Emerald. Passed away peacefully in Gympie 11th June 2020. Click here for more details.