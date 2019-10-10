Central Queensland families cry out for change

ABOUT 80 people from the Rockhampton community converged on the Rockhampton Sports Club on Wednesday night to sit and listen to what One Nation leader Pauline Hanson had to say, hoping this night would spark the beginning of change.

Not a single person spoke out against what Senator Hanson had to say, the room was so silent you could hear a pin drop between the Senator’s passionate words.

Every single person in the room was there with one thing in common - they were unhappy with the current family law system.

About 80 people turned up to listen to Senator Pauline Hanson speak at Wednesday night's Family Law Inquiry public information session at Rockhampton Sports Club.

The Family Law Inquiry public information session aimed to assist those with questions, and provide advice on how to prepare a submission for the inquiry.

Announced after long-term lobbying by Senator Hanson, the inquiry is described as the most comprehensive review in decades of Australia’s Family Law and Child Support systems.

Submission pamphlets were passed around to near all who attended, and Senator Hanson heard questions and personal stories from those in the room.

One man stood up and told Senator Hanson he came from a small town on the Murray River.

“In 1964, there were 4800 killed on the roads, but it’s been replaced with 10-12 people per day killing themselves, it’s awful,” he said. “Suicide has replaced motor accidents.”

A local father told Senator Hanson his son was going through a custody battle and questioned the fairness of the way the courts handle such disputes.

When asked by the father if other men in the room had a similar experience, several men raised their hands.

Senator Hanson responded to these shared experiences and said she was sick of the sentencing that was being handed down by judges, federally or in the state.

A woman stood up and talked about how her mother made false allegations against her father, how she was taken off him and put into foster care and how that affected her.

Senator Hanson addressed the crowd and asked everyone to please put in a submission.

“These are the stories the committee needs to hear about,” she said.

Senator Hanson said the issue with Australia’s Family Law system was brought to her attention 23 years ago and was the biggest issue to come across her desk.

“We have got a lot of people that are very concerned and feel they have not got their justice through family courts, we have men who are committing suicide, women who are murdered, children who don’t get to see their parents and grandparents who don’t get to see their grandchildren,” she said.

“I think it is a failed system, I spoke about that in my maiden speech in 1996 and it is about time we had an inquiry and hear from the people.

“I am so passionate about this and it was my promise to the Australian people and Queensland that I would follow this through.”

She said people’s problems were no different in Central Queensland than anywhere else in Australia.

“A lot of people are disgruntled, they are dissatisfied, they are really upset about the whole system because they have never been given an opportunity,” she said.

“They feel they are not being listened to, it takes too long to get into the courts, the cost of going through the legal process is too high, they don’t see their children – they just feel there is no fairness in the whole system.

“We need to reduce the timeframe they need to wait to get into the courts, we need to look at the cost these barristers and solicitors charge, and we need a system where children can spend time with both parents and their grandparents.”

Sen Hanson said she expected the inquiry to be conducted over the course of 12 months, with public hearings to be held across Australia, in both rural areas and cities.

“This inquiry will not be an easy one,” she said.

“It will be emotional, and I can imagine that I will not be the only one shedding more tears – most often in private - as this process goes forward.

“My goal – with community, political and media support – is to totally rebuild and make a better, more-workable, family law system for separating and separated couples and their families.

“And for those who are in the midst of family breakdown, those contemplating suicide and facing potential family violence, I’m asking you to stop and know that you’ve finally been heard.

“I beg you, please give me a chance to try and make change.”