Central Queensland farm values rise, but sales limited

UP FOR GRABS: A 52ha (130 acre) property in Lake Mary is on sale for a cool $1.1 million. AT THE BEACH REAL ESTATE

CENTRAL Queensland farmland value has increased over the past three years, with growth in the median price per hectare occurring particularly in Rockhampton, Isaac, Central Highlands and Banana.

A report released by Rural Bank stated that in western Queensland, prices had increased by 1.7 per cent in 2017.

Although the median price of farmland in Queensland decreased overall by 2.8 per cent to $4051 per hectare, after a 10.3 per cent increase in 2016, the number of transactions (1720) increased by 1.7 per cent from 2016.

However, the area of traded farmland in 2017 decreased by half from 2016's pastoral sales.

The total value of farmland traded in 2017 also decreased, by 8 per cent to $1.97 billion.

The report revealed that although land values had been relatively flat since 1998, farmland increased annually by an average of 6.3 per cent.

The report also revealed farmland values were driven up in all areas of Queensland, barring east Queensland.

With a majority of land transactions occurring in the east, and lack of rain in the north and west, sales activity had been limited.

Elders rural property consultant John Burke agreed the rural property market in Queensland in 2017 was affected by the lack of rainfall in the northern and western pastoral areas.

"In contrast, the eastern seaboard cropping and horticulture areas and the Central Highlands' beef-producing areas recorded strong inquiry and sales,” Mr Burke said.

"The underlying strength of commodity prices should continue to drive the demand for rural property across the board in 2018.”

After a state-wide dip in transactions in 2008 and a subsequently steady low, it appears as though transactions have been rising since 2015, particularly in western Queensland.

