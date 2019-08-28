Central Queensland fire triggers start of bushfire season

A FIRE in Emerald on the weekend has pushed the call for owners and residents across the region to prepare for bushfire season.

Rural Fire Service Acting Area Director Chris Spencer said parts of central-west Queensland faced the prospect of increased fire potential over the coming months.

"Some parts of this region have recorded decent rainfall for the first time in a long time,” Mr Spencer said.

"These areas have been in drought and now have pasture and vegetation where it has been sparse for a number of years.

"It is important people are aware this can create a higher risk of bushfires and that they act now to avoid being caught unprepared.”

Mr Spencer said landholders and primary producers with firefighting equipment should check it was in working order.

"Some firefighting units will not have been used for some time, so it is important to make sure everything is operational and ready to use,” he said.

"The last thing we want is a bushfire to break out and a property owner suffers hardship that could potentially have been avoided.”

He said it was vital for residents to check their first aid kits were fully stocked, their gutters free of leaf litter, and lawns regularly maintained.

Coordinator Emergency Management and Community Resilience Glenn Bell said they only just managed to contain and stop a fire on the Nogoa River on Saturday afternoon.

Council has put in fire line breaks around the region in critical areas for protection, following an extreme outbreak of bushfires in Central Queensland last year.

Mr Bell said they completed hazard reduction burning at Tieri on Tuesday as well as at Emerald Airport earlier this month.

"More fire reduction activities are planned for the Gemfields for the remaining of this week and will continue to take place across the region,” he said.

Mr Bell said Fire mitigation will take place on the Gregory Highway on Saturday, from Moffat Rd, north, to cover about 3.5km of area.

Traffic control and speed reductions will also be in place.