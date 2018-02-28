Pollies call out Fed Gov on $39m CQ hospital bill

Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Steven Miles will join Member for Rockhampton Barry ORourke and Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga to call on the Federal Government to pay $39 million in funding for health services it owes Central Queensland hospitals.

Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Steven Miles will join Member for Rockhampton Barry ORourke and Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga to call on the Federal Government to pay $39 million in funding for health services it owes Central Queensland hospitals. Allan Reinikka ROK280218ahospita

CENTRAL Queensland hospitals could be soon "under great strain" if the Federal Government doesn't cough up the $39 million it owes for previous surgeries and hospital admissions, the Queensland Government claims.

Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Steven Miles said state-wide Queensland was owed $979 million from the past four years.

He was at Rockhampton Hospital yesterday and said the $39 million owed to CQ Health could mean 14,200 fewer surgeries and other hospital admissions for sick people across the region.

"It is putting incredible pressure on our budgets, on our ability to continue to increase services and we are calling on LNP politicians like Michelle Landry to use the fact she is in the LNP Party Room to raise this important issue with Malcolm Turnbull, Greg Hunt and Scott Morrison," he said.

"The fact this is not Malcolm Turnbull's money, this is Queenslander tax payers funds, Queenslanders have contributed these funds for our health services in good faith and Malcolm Turnbull has refused to pay them to our hospitals even though we have a signed partnership agreement that says that he should.

"Malcolm Turnbull signed a health agreement with us and it sets out what the Commonwealth and State will pay for the operating of our hospitals and it's about time Malcolm Turnbull paid it.

"Our hospitals are struggling to cope with these unpaid funds that are currently sitting on our books as unpaid funds."

The $39 million Central Queensland component of the state bills includes 424 cataracts and lens procedures, 299 hernia repairs, 214 hip or knee operations and a total of 14, 263 medical procedures.

"This is a savage attack on healthcare in Central Queensland," Mr Miles said.

"We're not talking about arguments over future funding, this is about Canberra paying for services already delivered in Rockhampton, Gladstone, Emerald, Moura and Biloela."

If the owed funding is not paid he said it would impact heavily on srvices at local hospitals.

"We can't even entertain that as a possibility, we shouldn't have to," Mr Miles said.

"If that funding was not delivered it would put our hospitals under great strain but we can't allow that to happen.

"If Canberra refuses to its fair share our hospitals will be forced to reduce health services they could otherwise deliver.

"Canberra's cuts will see people in Rockhampton and Gladstone receiving fewer treatments and waiting longer for it."

Mr Miles said the independent health funding umpire had ruled the Commonwealth owes Queensland hundreds of millions of dollars for healthcare provided as far back as 2014.

"You wouldn't contract someone to build you a house and then refuse to pay the bill once you had moved in," he said.

"This is the same situation, except we are talking about healthcare and the lives of thousands of Queenslanders.

"I'm asking for help - from politicians from all sides, from health professionals, from stakeholders - to encourage the Federal Government to meet its commitments."

Member for Rockhampton, Barry O'Rouke said despite calls from Palaszczuk Governmet, this overdue money has not been paid.

"$39 million buys a lot of healthcare and its things that matter to people day in, day out," he said.

"It equates to 25 doctors and 86 additional nurses for this region, we have to have the Federal Government contribute their fair share towards the cost of fa

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said Central Queenslanders deserved better from the Turnbull Government.

"The Federal Government's failure to reimburse the hospitals in our region, including Capricorn Coast Hospital and Health Service in Yeppoon, for hundreds of patients already treated is unfair and places future health funding for our region at risk," Ms Lauga said.

"Healthcare is such an important part of the role that the Government play in our community, the Federal and State Governments both have a responsbility to deliver quality healthcare in Central Queensland.

"This just another example of the Turnbull Government to refuse to pay it's fair share, it happened after Cyclone Marcia when the Turnbull Government refused to pay disaster funding, it happened after the Fitzroy Flood last year when the Turnbull Government refused to again pay disaster funding and here we are again in 2018 again, the Turnbull LNP Government refusing to pay its fair share in funding here at our Central Queensland Health and Hospital Service."

Federal Minister for Health Greg Hunt responded however did not address Labor's claims on the amount, other than to say it was "false".

"It is disappointing that Annastacia Palaszczuk continues to turn her back on more than $7 billion in additional funding for Queensland hospitals, at the same time making false claims about hospital funding," he said.

"Trying to scaremonger vulnerable patients is a low act.

"Under the new deal offered by the Turnbull Government, Queensland hospital funding would increase from $20 billion in the five years to 2019-20, to more than $27 billion in the five years to 2024-25.

"This means more doctors, more nurses and importantly more services and support for Queensland patients, under record Commonwealth funding.

"This is a funding increase of 34 per cent and takes into account Queensland's population growth.

"The more patients treated, the more funding the Commonwealth provides.

"The truth is that Commonwealth funding for Queensland hospitals is increasing to record levels every year.

"Funding is growing from less than $2.8 billion under the previous Labor Government to more than $4.8 billion under the Coalition in 2020-21.

"Annastacia Palaszczuk must explain why Commonwealth funding for Queensland is growing faster than her own contribution.

"Meanwhile the Palaszczuk Government cut funding to Queensland hospitals by $63.8 million in their last budget."

The Morning Bulletin has sought comment from Michelle Landry.