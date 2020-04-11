Central Queensland miner tests positive to COVID-19

A miner at BMA’s Blackwater mine has tested positive for COVID-19.

Details are limited at this stage, but it is understood staff on-site are being briefed on the situation.

The Australian Mine Safety Journal reported this morning reported the worker was a Rockhampton-based mine worker who has been off shift since April 1 and was tested in Rockhampton soon after.

It is understood the miner is currently recovering at home.

BMA has told The Morning Bulletin it will be releasing a statement later today with more details surrounding the positive test.

Updates will be made available here shortly.