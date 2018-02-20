Central Queensland politicians' visions for 2019

WHAT A VISION: Keppel MP Brittany Lauga and Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow on the Mt Archer skywalk.

LIVINGSTONE MAYOR BILL LUDWIG

CR Ludwig says this will be a huge year of opportunities.

"We are going to have a very interesting year with the Federal Election," he said.

Cr Ludwig said Livingstone Shire would be putting the region's big projects forward for support, including Great Keppel Island and the Keppel Bay Sailing Club Convention Centre project.

GREAT OPPORTUNITY: Great Keppel Island. Jane Bentley

He said between those projects, the Barmaryee Sports Complex, Hartley St Sport and Recreation Reserve, working towards the masterplan for the southern part of the coast (mainly Zilzie), and building on the relationship with Yangzhong city in China, there were a lot of exciting dynamic opportunities ahead.

"We are going back to China to reinforce the bonds we've made with Yangzhong," Cr Ludwig said.

"We are going there with the three high school principals."

He said the idea was to build on cultural and educational exchange while tapping into Yangzhong's technology.

"It's one of the leaders in solar production," Cr Ludwig said.

He said it was hoped this would provide skills and career opportunities for Livingstone Shire students in the future.

Cr Ludwig said the region was already attracting tourists from China and other Asian countries, there was opportunity to grow to sports tourism with the Barmaryee and Hartley St facilities, along with hosting state and national conferences at the Keppel Bay Sailing Club convention centre.

He said to achieve this and identify other opportunities, the private sector and state agencies have to work together as per the Capricorn Coast Region Leadership Alliance.

"No council can achieve these things on their own," Cr Ludwig said.

"We have the opportunity to make Central Queensland a lifestyle destination where people want to come and establish businesses.

"Central Queensland has the potential to be a real driver in that area."

ROCKHAMPTON MAYOR MARGARET STRELOW

The Regional Australia Institute predicted Rockhampton's compound annual economic growth rate between 2013 and 2031 will be 2.9% - above the predicted 2.7% national average.

Rockhampton was one of just 13 regional cities predicted to outperform the national average. Bernard Salt has also predicted a healthy growth for Rockhampton and we are determined to prove them both right!

Bringing our Economic Development/Tourism Functions in-house was a very positive move for us.

As the portfolio councillor for Advance Rockhampton and Council's Economic Development agenda I think it should be obvious that I am a strong supporter of Council's initiative to control its own economic growth and direction.

Recent movements within Local Government generally have recognised that councils need to take primary responsibility for setting direction for their own Council areas.

The drivers for our own strong push for economic growth included a broad recognition that the cavalry wasn't coming- that we needed to take the initiative. And we have seen strong partnerships develop with other levels of Government as a result.

We have actively engaged to secure opportunities from the opening up of the Galilee Basin.

Of course we look forward to the jobs that will flow once Adani is given its final approval by the State Government.

Adani Mining chief executive Lucas Dow spoke at an Industry Update Breakfast hosted by Gladstone Engineering Alliance at Yaralla Sports Club. Matt Taylor GLA011118ADANI

We are also taking initiatives to grow population through continued economic diversification.

Our Development Incentives flag the areas that I believe are rich in terms of jobs and growth for the future.

They include Farm Stay Accommodation, Medical, Health and Community Services, Educational and Training Establishments, Aged and Retirement Facilities and Destination Tourism facilities. Our Concessions are deliberately aimed at activities which might encourage travel from within our catchment and which are big employers.

Our much applauded Recreational Fishing Development Strategy has triggered new marine infrastructure and planning scheme changes and funding for marketing and promotions

We continue to introduce mechanisms and projects to make us a destination of choice, to change the common perception that youth need to head to metro centres. - Our Smart Way Forward Strategy and the newly fitted out Smart Hub signal not only new infrastructure, but change in our way of thinking

And we really are 'changing the narrative'.

As we bring a lot of these projects and initiatives online there is a noticeable shift in our community's responses - a growing acceptance of need to have bold vision, to think out of the box to create positive outcomes.

There is a sense of positivity and optimism within our community with naysayers increasingly being called out.

We need a pumping urban heart in Rockhampton and vibrant communities within the Region.

The Mount Morgan Roundtable really highlighted the unity of purpose of the Mount Morgan residents. It is our 'golden mountain' in many ways. There is much more of the Mount Morgan story to unfold in 2019.

Gracemere is clearly our major growth corridor for the future and so the investments we continue to make in building great places for families and in establishing the industrial precinct are critical to our future.

Within Rockhampton, the new Cultural Precinct will be the icing on the cake of the success of Riverside. A new laneway will connect our CBD to the fabulous Riverside, which has already attracted national and international exposure. The Cultural Precinct already houses the Smart Hub and we are eagerly pushing towards our new Art Gallery.

We have received or have a commitment of $10 million so far from the State Government And Council has close to $12m tagged in future budgets to deliver what will be a $31.5 m stunner.

art gallery: Quay St Cultural Precinct

We are waiting on the announcement of Federal Government grants and expect to commence construction this year.

For city renewal, we see a footprint much wider than just East Street- we need to build a new lifestyle precinct- with lots of different styles of dining, living and retail, with different price ranges.

I tried to capture Council's vision for agriculture (as set out in our Economic Development Plan) into a single sentence and came up with the following..

'We will capitalise on our abundant water and agricultural opportunities to both reinforce our existing base as the beef capital of Australia and to develop new opportunities for other produce. '

Water and beef are regularly part of our Region's conversation.

But it is the action words that are really the most important part of this sentence.

They are 'capitalise, reinforce and develop.'

I'm proud of the way that our Economic Development team are really getting down to business and working beside our producers and businesses.

CONSTRUCTION INSPECTION: The second stage (Stage 1B) of Mount Archer's popular elevated boardwalk walk is almost complete with Capricornia MP Michelle Landry, Keppel MP Brittany Lauga, Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow and Councillors Tony Williams and Neil Fisher visiting to inspect the progress. Leighton Smith

The Mount Archer Plan identifies not only community uses and facility improvements but also a vision for its future tourism and economic development potential; with:

There will be more nature activities like bushwalking and mountain biking and upgrades to what we have already seen delivered.

Drone footage of Mt Archer boardwalk: Stage two of Mount Archer's boardwalk walk wraps around to connect with the first viewing section.

The Nirum Circuit opened up in April 2018 to much excitement and a new extension is already in use.

Mount Archers elevated boardwalk. Allan Reinikka ROK280318aboardwa

The pathways will be upgraded for all ability access during 2019, there will be an amphitheatre (thank you Brittany) and new toilets (thank you Michelle) .

Mt Archer Canopy Walk: The canopy walk at Mount Archer is set to open for Easter.

Council will be exploring major developments at the Airport during the next few months and looking to reinforce our links to communities to the west as well.

Of course the 'big picture' infrastructure story will make 2019 a blockbuster.

Rockhampton Now - Mount Archer

The South Rockhampton Flood Levee will begin construction, the various Highway projects will be well underway, the development of Shoalwater Bay, and the commencement of Rookwood Weir will all help shape our economy for the next few years. But it is what we do with these projects, how we capitalise on them how well we grasp the diversity of opportunities that these projects offer that will shape our future for decades.

Bring it on! 2019!

KEPPEL MP BRITTANY LAUGA

2018 has been a year of both great success and also challenges for our community.

The Palaszczuk Labor Government made 498 commitments to the people of Queensland at the 2017 State election, and we have so far fulfilled 213 of them. We went to the election promising to end a century of discrimination against women. We gave women the right to be in charge of their own bodies and their own health care in the privacy of their doctor's surgery.

Our Government has restored laws that protect our environment and our Great Barrier Reef yet still uphold a farmer's ability to feed their stock whilst in the grip of crippling drought. We allocated another $6 million to add to the 7,000 kilometres of fencing that has brought back the sheep industry in Western Queensland.

We have seen increasing workforce participation in the region but insecure work continues to plague local families and the Federal Government is not doing anything about it.

The State Government has stood up for vulnerable workers through our strong licensing laws for labour hire firms, and we have conducted an inquiry into wage theft.

We are also making strong progress on our path towards a target of 50 per cent renewable energy generation by 2030.

We have created 39,100 jobs -that is 170,000 since 2015-by restoring and boosting our famous Skilling Queenslanders for Work program; helping business take on younger people in particular who are looking for work; providing free TAFE courses for school leavers; boosting our exports another $6 billion to an incredible $77.6 billion, which is more than New South Wales and Victoria combined; spending $11.6 billion this financial year on building infrastructure supporting another 38,000 jobs.

In 2019 I am committed to continuing to deliver on my promises made at the 2017 State election.

This year promises to be an exciting year for the Central Queensland region with multiple major infrastructure projects commencing or continuing which will inject hundreds of millions of dollars into our local economy.

The Palaszczuk Government is delivering on our commitment to build job-generating infrastructure in Central 4Queensland with $1 billion for infrastructure in CQ, over $600 million for our CQ hospitals and over $30 million in upgrades for our local CQ schools in the 2018-19 financial year alone.

The Palaszczuk Government is driving growth and jobs in the north-western parts of Keppel, with a $240 million investment in expansion at the Capricornia Correctional Centre. This is the single largest investment by any State Government in our region's history.

This $240 million investment, coupled with the $120 million Northern Access Upgrade means that there is $350 million worth of infrastructure works in Parkhurst and Etna Creek which is driving our local economy. Local businesses are thrilled with this level of investment - you just have to ask Reg at Parkhurst Quality Meats and he'll tell you how busy they are and how pleased they are to have the economy buzzing.

This year I will also be delivering on my commitment to build a new $4.2 million administration building, classrooms and e-learning hub at Yeppoon State High School.

I can also announce that construction will start on the Palaszczuk Government's $14.3 million commitment for a new 42-bed residential drug rehab and detox facility. This new centre will create jobs during construction and also in the centre's operation, but it will also give Central Queensland locals improved access to vital drug treatment services and support, close to their families and support networks.

The $8 million upgrade at the North Rockhampton Nursing Home that I fought hard for will be completed early in the new year also.

We are delivering on our commitment on the $352 million project to build Rookwood Weir.

And we are delivering on our commitment to grow jobs in tourism with $25 million towards power and water infrastructure on Great Keppel Island. Tourism operators, residents, and future tourism development projects will benefit from improved access to infrastructure that will create jobs and provide a catalyst for tourism and economic development across the region.

Already pre-construction environmental monitoring has commenced and the State Government is currently undertaking marine survey of the proposed infrastructure services corridor to finalise the exact route to the Island.

2019 is going to be a great year for Central Queensland and I look forward to continuing to fighting hard for our fair share again this year!

SENATOR MATT CANAVAN

CENTRAL Queensland is a land of opportunity.

The Fitzroy Basin is the second-biggest water catchment in Australia.

The nation's best coal comes from just west of Rockhampton.

We have world-class military training facilities.

We have the premier university in regional Australia at CQUniversity and the Capricorn Coast has unrivalled beauty.

Over the next year, many of the LNP's plans will translate opportunity into reality.

By March, we will finally have a hospital car park thanks to the $7million that Michelle Landry successfully fought for.

Construction of the Rookwood weir will start.

WATER DEBATE: Rookwood Weir is locked in but Doblo wants the Gap Dam. Contributed

It will double agricultural production and create over 2000 jobs.

Over $1billion of upgrades to the Shoalwater Bay training facility will also begin and most contracts have gone to locals so far.

Planning for the fully funded third bridge will kick off.

This project is the biggest infrastructure project in North Queensland and will lead to more connections to Rockhampton.

The Adani Carmichael mine will also finally begin providing 750 jobs locally to Rockhampton.

To realise all of our opportunities we must create jobs that allow young people to stay in Central Queensland and see all of our potential realised.

The LNP's central priority is to back jobs.

UNHAPPY ANNIVERSARY: Minister for Northern Australia Senator Matt Canavan and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry gathered to condemn the Queensland government's performance win winning the election last year. Contributed

CAPRICORNIA MP MICHELLE LANDRY

AFTER a big year this year, Federal Member of Capricornia Michelle Landry says she is keen to get back to work in 2019 and get things happening for Central Queensland.

Having pledged billions of dollars to Central Queensland projects and thrown her support behind the new Rockhampton Hospital Car Park, Rookwood Weir, the Ring Road and the Levy Bank, the MP says she is focussed on bringing jobs to the region.

"Rookwood Weir will be starting early this year as well," she said.

"That is going to create over 2000 jobs for the region as it gathers momentum.

"And then we look at the Ring Road which will create hundreds of jobs."

Another focus for the Member for Capricornia is improving roads throughout Central Queensland this year.

"There is obviously a lot more work that needs to be done on the roads," she said.

"We've got the four lanes started between Rocky and Gracemere, that be kicking off as well as the four lanes on the other side.

"I would like to see further improvements done between Rockhampton and Mackay, with more passing lanes on that road.

"They are just some of the major road projects."

Also looking to focus on sporting facilities and clubs in the new year, the MP said she was excited to support the local sporting community.

"There is quite a bit with different sporting organisations that I am working on for next year, with netball a focus, and we've also recently given money to basketball," she said.

"I am keen to see some major sporting projects get up and going.

"People are very passionate about that and I know (the) council has been talking about the possibility of putting in some more sporting grounds in down there in Depot Hill once the Levy Bank is built.

"So there is a fair bit on the cards and it is just about getting all the ducks in place, particularly with the construction of the Levy Bank."

Hoping to get things moving on the coast as well, the MP said she was keen to see things move ahead at Keppel Bay Sailing Club.

"The Keppel Bay Sailing Club is really keen to do some major developments down there and build a 1000-seat convention centre," she said.

"We haven't got a convention centre in Central Queensland and just imagine a 1000 seat convention centre overlooking Keppel Bay, it would be fabulous.

"Included in that, on the opposite side from the beach front, they'd have more car parks and accommodation and that sort of stuff."

As for smaller local projects, the Member for Capricornia said she was always willing to work hard to help the region.

"People are always sending us projects they'd like to get off the ground," she said.

"I am keen to fight for as much as I can.

"But as I say, it takes a lot of sausage sizzles to build new buildings."

The Morning Bulletin was unable to reach Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke.