Central Queensland receives more funding to fight ice crisis

CAPRICORNIA MP Michelle Landry was pleased to hear her electorate would receive $2.3million from the Federal Government to help battle the ongoing ice crisis facing Central Queensland.

The funding announcement came from National's deputy leader and Minister for Regional Services Bridget McKenzie in Rockhampton on Tuesday.

"I'm announcing $61million to be rolled out across the country for services to hit the ground, run through the Primary Health Networks (PHN),” Ms McKenzie said.

"2.3 million dollars will be spent here to actually roll out local services.”

Ms Landry welcomed the funding and discussed what the funding means in the current climate of Central Queensland's ice crisis.

"I thought it was very important to get the Minister up here because I have serious worries about the amount of ice being used in this region,” she said

"Last week we heard about an 11-year-old child through the Salvation Army who had been taking ice.

"They're on ice, a lot of them are out of control and we need more services.”