Keen fishermen on the Fitzroy River enjoying the sunset while they fish.
Peter Sleeman
Opinion

Central Queensland reeling in the big tourism catch

Frazer Pearce
by
15th Jan 2019 7:17 AM
IT IS great to see our region starting to expand beyond beef to the reef, with a push to get more people out enjoying what the Fitzroy has to offer.

Barramundi season is almost upon us, which is set to get local fishing businesses off to a nice start for 2019.

Despite heavy rain the last few weeks, The Morning Bulletin's fishing columnist believes there won't be an adverse affects on the season.

Gracemere Hotel's general manager Gavin Pitts pulling in a barramundi during the 2018 Rocky Barra Bounty.
Contributed

Increasingly, those on the river chasing the dream of netting a big barra are from outside the region.

Fishing spots are proving more important than golf courses when it comes to finding a place to pack up and escape the daily grind.

Little wonder Rockhampton is fast becoming one of the top destinations, with prime riverfront accommodation and leisure options for the whole family.

Elissa Rosemond with her first ever Barramundi caught off the banks on the Fitzroy River.
Contributed

And just a short drive away there's even more opportunity to snag a great catch and enjoy a day on the water.

With the sun-drenched beaches and clear waters of Great Keppel Island too, well, it's a wonder anyone would want to leave.

For those who aren't comfortable on the water, Rockhampton Regional Council has big plans to introduce land based platforms along the river so everyone can get in on the barra action.

We could all learn from this young angler's passion for the sport and try our hand at reeling in our own catch.

If you're not sure where to start with that barra, Craig Robertson from Reel Fishing CQ shared his tips for catching your first.

There's still time to dust off your rods and read up on the best lures before barra season kicks off at midday, February 1.

I might even see you out there.

Frazer Pearce

Editor, The Morning Bulletin

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

