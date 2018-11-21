Menu
Central Queensland road closed due to flooding

21st Nov 2018 7:06 AM
CENTRAL Queensland motorists are advised there are a number of roads with flood waters on them this morning.

The Deparment of Main Roads and Transport have advised that the Dawson Developmental Road is currently closed between Springsure and Tambo due to flooding at Claude River Bridge.

The QLDTraffic website shows there is also flash flooding on Clermont Alpha Road at Surbiton, flash flooding on the Dawson Developmental Road ( Springsure Tambo Road) at Windeyer and flash flooding on the Diamantina Development Rd at Boulia/Dajarra.

For up to date information on road conditions, visit QLDTraffic or phone 13 19 40.

