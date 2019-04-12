Central Queensland seats in the firing line

THE two electorates that cover the Mackay region are among the most marginal in the country.

All eyes will be on Capricornia and Dawson as the Federal Election campaign rolls towards the May 18 polling day.

University of Queensland political researcher Chris Salisbury said the election could yield an interesting result in the most marginal seat in Queensland - Capricornia.

But he said Dawson could be in the firing line too.

The past six months has been riddled with drama for the incumbent Dawson MP George Christensen over his travel to the Philippines.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry made headlines last election as the first sitting conservative member to remain in the seat for more than one term in about five decades.

Ms Landry only scraped through, winning 40.05 per cent of the primary vote and 50.63 per cent on a two-party preferred basis.

Dr Salisbury is not banking on another win for Ms Landry.

In fact, he said all candidates in northern Queensland would be fighting hard to ensure sure they were marked number one on ballot papers.

"It wouldn't surprise me if Dawson was one of the seats the Coalition managed to hold,” he said.

"It has a history, more often than not, of being held by the National Party and Labor has struggled to make inroads in the seat although (the party) did eat away at George Christensen's margin at the last election.

"There are some big swings on nationwide, but it's the case in Queensland that it's been dampened here compared to the rest of the country.”

Dr Salisbury said it could be through the preferences of the other right-wing candidates that Mr Christensen retained the seat.

In Capricornia, Ms Landry has a little more to worry about with a smaller margin of only 0.6 per cent, in comparison to Dawson's 3.37 per cent swing.

"As with the last election, Labor will be pooling a lot of resources into trying to regain that seat which ... has been Labor more often than not and Landry performed quite strongly at the last election and became the first conservative MP to retain the seat for something like 50-odd years,” Dr Salisbury said.

"She's obviously a capable campaigner and has an established reputation in the electorate, but that one is sitting on an ice-edge.

"Labor is certainly going to be going all out to pick that one up. They will be on a mission to win as many of the tight-margin seats in Queensland as possible in their efforts to win government.

"The incumbent in Capricornia will have a big fight on her hands.”

CANDIDATES

Dawson

George Christensen, (LNP, Nationals), Belinda Hassan (Labor), Brendan Bunyan (Katter's Australian Party), Debra Lawson (One Nation), Imogen Lindenberg (The Greens) and Colin Thompson (United Australia Party)

Capricornia

Michelle Landry (LNP, Nationals), Russell Robertson (Labor), Wade Rothery (One Nation), Lindsay Sturgeon (United Australia Party), Paul Bambrick (Greens), George Birkbeck (United Australia Party)