Jann Houley
Central Queensland seniors invited to attend special meeting

JANN HOULEY
by
4th Feb 2019 12:00 AM
HOUSING, the pension, franking credits and energy bills are among the concerns senior citizens are invited to raise at a special meeting in Central Queensland next week.

National Seniors Australia chief advocate Ian Henschke is visiting Rockhampton on Tuesday to share details of the association's current campaigns.

Capricornia branch president Desley Cowley says the NSA is fighting for changes that directly impact the lives of mature-age Australians.

"NSA can't advocate for us if they know what our issues are,” she said.

"Other speakers will include Joel Pringle from the Benevolent Society and Dennis Bryant from Masters Builders Queensland.

"Dennis is an inspiring speaker who will make you proud you are a Central Queenslander.”

Ms Cowley also directs seniors to the National Seniors Australia website, which publishes reports into downsizing real estate ("Movers, Planners and Stayers”) and fixing the pension.

A copy of the NSA submission to the ACCC Electricity Pricing enquiry is also available.

This special meeting will be held in the Community Centre at The Oak Tree Retirement Village 40 Foulkes St, Norman Gardens from 10am on Tuesday February 5.

The meeting and morning tea are free and attendees will have the option to stay for a light lunch for $10.

For more information, phone Desley on 0400 824 936 or email capricornianationalseniorsaust@gmail.com.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

