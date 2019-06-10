Central Queensland: The top 6 stories you need to read
FROM a shock twist in an arson case to the sudden shutdown of a hobby gun shop, corruption in a CQ council and the launch of live-streaming top-class schoolboy league games, it was a big week for Central Queensland news.
THE owner of a Rockhampton home which was destroyed by fire has been charged with burning it down.
Jason Akers was the architect of a sophisticated system to defraud his former employer, Central Highlands Regional Council of almost $220,000, and for more than a year he got away with it.
$220,000 fraud case blown wide open in Central Qld council
OWNER of CQ Blasters, Damien Geyer, went on a 24 hour roller-coaster ride of emotion after he was given 90 minutes to pack up his shop.
Gun hobby store given 90 minutes to get out of centre
Lloyd Stewart's ongoing battle with phone scammers struck a chord with readers.
SCAM ALERT: 'They told me my computer would be cut off'
ROCKHAMPTON Mayor Margaret Strelow steps up the fight for a Fair Go for the Regions by calling on all of regional Queensland to sign a state-wide petition
Strelow calls on a change of direction for Queensland - 'We're at the crossroads'
The Cathedral College set up a blockbuster clash in this week's round of the Aaron Payne Cup after beating Rockhampton Grammar in a match which launched livestreamed games of the competition on The Morning Bulletin website.
All fixtures on Tuesday and Wednesday will be livestreamed on The Morning Bulletin website.
VIDEO: Re-watch TCC v RGS Aaron Payne clash
Catch up on the big stories you may have missed.