Central Queensland: The top 6 stories you need to read

The Bromilow's Naughton Street home was totally gutted by fire last week.

The Bromilow's Naughton Street home was totally gutted by fire last week. Maddelin McCosker

FROM a shock twist in an arson case to the sudden shutdown of a hobby gun shop, corruption in a CQ council and the launch of live-streaming top-class schoolboy league games, it was a big week for Central Queensland news.

THE owner of a Rockhampton home which was destroyed by fire has been charged with burning it down.

'Huge twist in CQ arson case

Jason Akers was the architect of a sophisticated system to defraud his former employer, Central Highlands Regional Council of almost $220,000, and for more than a year he got away with it.

$220,000 fraud case blown wide open in Central Qld council

Jason Akers was the architect of a sophisticated system to defraud his former employer, Central Highlands Regional Council of almost $220,000, and for more than a year he got away with it. Frazer Pearce

OWNER of CQ Blasters, Damien Geyer, went on a 24 hour roller-coaster ride of emotion after he was given 90 minutes to pack up his shop.

Gun hobby store given 90 minutes to get out of centre

CQ Blasters owner Damien Geyer says his new East St location will start trade on Tuesday JACK EVANS

Lloyd Stewart's ongoing battle with phone scammers struck a chord with readers.

SCAM ALERT: 'They told me my computer would be cut off'

Lloyd Stewart is sick of scam callers and wants answers to what can be done Trish Bowman

ROCKHAMPTON Mayor Margaret Strelow steps up the fight for a Fair Go for the Regions by calling on all of regional Queensland to sign a state-wide petition

Strelow calls on a change of direction for Queensland - 'We're at the crossroads'

Rockhampton's Dave Taylor, Cr Margarent Strelow, Jack Trenaman, Jason Thomasson, and Adani CEO Lucas Dow make their voices heard outside the Queensland Government. RRC

The Cathedral College set up a blockbuster clash in this week's round of the Aaron Payne Cup after beating Rockhampton Grammar in a match which launched livestreamed games of the competition on The Morning Bulletin website.

All fixtures on Tuesday and Wednesday will be livestreamed on The Morning Bulletin website.

VIDEO: Re-watch TCC v RGS Aaron Payne clash

Rugby league: TCC's Noah Chadwick scores against RGS. Allan Reinikka ROK040619aleague5

Catch up on the big stories you may have missed.