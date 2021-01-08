Central Queensland toddler drowns in family pool

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to a home in Emerald just before 7.30pm.

UPDATE: A toddler has drowned in a family pool in Central Queensland.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed the young girl died after being pulled from the pool at an Emerald home at 7.30pm on Thursday.

Paramedics were called to the home and the toddler was taken to Emerald Hospital in a critical condition.

The police spokesman said there were no suspicious circumstances and police would prepare a report for the coroner.

INITIAL 7.30AM: Central Queensland toddler is in a critical condition after almost drowning in a pool.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to a home in Emerald just before 7.30pm on Thursday.

He said the young girl was taken to Emerald Hospital in a critical condition.

