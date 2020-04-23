Central Queenslanders to enjoy more cuts to their power bill

Central Queenslanders are set to enjoy their biggest power bill cut in a decade, says Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga. Picture: istock

Central Queenslanders are set to enjoy their biggest power bill cut in a decade, says Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga. Picture: istock

CENTRAL Queenslanders are set to enjoy their biggest power bill cut in a decade.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said prices are set to fall for a typical household by $75, and small business by $116, a year from July 1.

Ms Lauga said the cuts complemented bill relief already announced.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga.

“This is a small piece of positive news on the horizon for Central Queenslanders with prices set to fall for the third year in a row and for the fourth time under the Queensland Government,” she said.

“I know Central Queenslanders are even more concerned about the cost of living and getting though this unprecedented coronavirus crisis, so this will be the biggest bill reduction for typical regional households in more than a decade.”

She said under the Queensland Government’s $4 billion COVID-19 relief package announced a week ago, Central Queensland households will automatically receive $200 rebate off their electricity bill.

Households will also receive a further two $50 electricity dividend payments to be delivered over the next two years. Queensland small businesses will also receive a $500 rebate on their power bill this year.

Ms Lauga said the rebate will appear on bills in the coming months, depending on individual billing cycles.