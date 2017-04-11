Central Queensland's model mum wins hearts on social media

Elizabeth Warner on the cover of Style after winning the competition to be The Face of White Lily Couture.

SHE'S a mum of three-year-old twin girls, but Elizabeth Warner wasn't going to let motherhood stop her enjoying modelling.

Although it's a hobby the Emu Park mum has enjoyed for years, it's something she never had the confidence to pursue.

But Elizabeth has won a state-wide competition to become the face of bridal boutique White Lily Couture, proving having children doesn't have to limit anyone.

"There shouldn't ever be boundaries,” Elizabeth said.

"I think it's good inspiration for other mums to pursue dreams they have and they shouldn't be held back by children, they should make you want to strive further and achieve greater things.”

Winning the competition came as a shock to Elizabeth, who was selected from 175 applicants as the face of the bridal brand and given a one-year modelling contract with a Sydney-based company.

The prize also included a cover shot featured on Brisbane's Style magazine.

Elizabeth entered the competition with little thought she could be chosen as the winner, so even making it to the final rounds was a surprise.

The final five girls were flown to Brisbane for photo shoots, with their profiles open for public voting.

In just a matter of days, Elizabeth got over 800 votes, putting her miles in front of the runner-up with around 500.

Elizabeth faced tough competition, with another finalist a model with over 50,000 Instagram followers.

"I just feel really overwhelmed,” she said.

"I just think I was really lucky to have such great support behind me.

"I'm shocked and really excited, because obviously it is such an amazing opportunity ... but it just comes down to the support I had.”