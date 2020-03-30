Central Queensland’s most painful roads revealed

FRUSTRATED: Central Queensland residents are demanding the revamp of some of its notorious intersections.

ROADS throughout Central Queensland have a reputation for being a pain the neck and RACQ has revealed which ones frustrate its residents most.

In a statewide survey by RACQ, more than 2700 participants identified 500 roads throughout Queensland which caused significant, unnecessary traffic delays.

The annual questionnaire was part of the club’s annual Red Spot Congestion Survey in a bid to have local councils fix Queensland’s most congested roads and bottlenecks.

For Central Queensland, Gracemere topped the list with four of its well-known roads reported to have been regularly complained about by residents.

RACQ spokesman Paul Turner said intersections along Lawrie St in Gracemere were the most troublesome locations identified by Central Queensland locals, saying developments were wanted in other streets also.

“Motorists also want to see additional lanes and intersections upgraded at Ranger St, John St and Platen St to help with turning movements onto the busy road,” Mr Turner said.

He said the club would use the survey results to lobby governments for funding and improvements and get commitments before Queenslanders headed to the polls.

“The survey results really do quantify the problems we often hear about and demonstrate the need for continuous improvement,” he said.

“As several government elections approach in the year ahead, we’ll use this information to lobby politicians and candidates to ensure Queensland’s priorities are also theirs.”

Queensland drivers were asked to name and shame the most congested locations, Mr Turner said, because they were in the best position to help the club pinpoint the worst roads across the state.

“More than 2700 nominations came in from across Queensland, so it’s clear congestion is an issue that really grinds our gears. It costs us time and lost productivity, and that’s why we need to address it now,” he said.