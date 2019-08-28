Central Queensland's top NAPLAN schools revealed

The Rockhampton Grammar School was Rockhampton's top performing primary and high school.

THE top performing NAPLAN schools in Rockhampton have been revealed following the 2019 results release.

Students in Year 3, 5, 7 and 9 took part in the controversial nationwide standardised test in May.

The test is designed to measure students in literacy and numeracy and track progress.

Across the Rockhampton region found Year 3 and Year 5 students at The Rockhampton Grammar School got an average NAPLAN score of 4914 - the area's top performing primary school.

The second best performing primary schools was Frenchville State School where the average result was 4708 for Year 3 and Year 5 students.

The third best performing primary school was St Benedict's Catholic Primary School where the schoolwide average score was 4693.

The Rockhampton Grammar School was Rockhampton's top performing high school. There Year 7 and Year 9 students received an average NAPLAN score of 5736.

The second best performing high school was Rockhampton Girls Grammar School where the average score was 5653, while the third best performing school was Heights College where the average score was 5653.

The NAPLAN test remains controversial with the Queensland Government calling for a national review into the test.

After an independent review Queensland Education Minister Grace Grace

But advocates maintain the test is an important way to view student and school progress at one moment in time and schools use the results to improve teaching.

Rockhampton's top 10 performing primary schools:

The Rockhampton Grammar School: 4914 points

Frenchville State School: 4708 points

St Benedict's Catholic Primary School: 4693 points

Heights College: 4689 points

St Peter's Catholic Primary School (Rockhampton): 4678 points

Farnborough State School: 4665 points

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School (Biloela): 4629 points

Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School (Yeppoon): 4616 points

Bouldercombe State School: 4614 points

St Brigid's Catholic Primary School: 4552 points

Rockhampton's top 10 performing high schools:

The Rockhampton Grammar School: 5736 points

Rockhampton Girls Grammar School: 5653 points

Heights College: 5653 points

The Cathedral College, Rockhampton: 5583 points

St Ursula's College: 5550 points

Marist College Emerald: 5508 points

Emmaus College (Rockhampton): 5492 points

Emerald State High School: 5476 points

Clermont State High School: 5450 points

Moura State High School: 5307 points