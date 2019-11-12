Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STOOD DOWN: an investigation into the alleged behaviour is underway
STOOD DOWN: an investigation into the alleged behaviour is underway
Crime

Central region cop stood down over multiple allegations

Janessa Ekert
12th Nov 2019 11:08 AM | Updated: 12:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CENTRAL Region cop has been stood down from duty over multiple allegations including theft and weapons misuse.

The 43 year old man has been tasked non-operational duties within the Queensland Police Service while an investigation into the alleged behaviour is underway.

QPS media in a statement confirmed the investigation into the senior constable involves allegations of weapons misuse, theft, misuse of authority and inappropriate workplace conduct.

But when asked the media spokeswoman could not confirm which police district the officer was attached to.

"In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct," a statement from QPS read.

"This does not mean that the allegations against the officer have been substantiated."

The Central Region covers a total area of about 238,404.1 km2.

It encompasses four police districts including Mackay, Capricornia, Sunshine Coast and Wide Bay Burnett.

crimes police officers police stood down qps investigation
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Fire tornado wreaks havoc in bushfire zone

        premium_icon WATCH: Fire tornado wreaks havoc in bushfire zone

        News A volunteer firefighter has confronted armageddon-like scenes when a tornado-like firestorm sent metal debris flying outside a Queensland home. WATCH THE VIDEO

        • 12th Nov 2019 11:29 AM
        CAP COAST FIRES: Homes lost rises to 17

        CAP COAST FIRES: Homes lost rises to 17

        News Alert levels stay high for the fourth day on the fire front

        Through firefighters’ eyes: Animals, homes destroyed

        premium_icon Through firefighters’ eyes: Animals, homes destroyed

        News THEY share 40 years of firefighting experience between them and the same opinion...

        • 12th Nov 2019 11:54 AM
        Pyramids to playmaker: Chelepy’s stunning gridiron debut

        premium_icon Pyramids to playmaker: Chelepy’s stunning gridiron debut

        Sport Rockhampton Wolverines stun five-time reigning champs in front of parochial home...