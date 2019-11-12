Central region cop stood down over multiple allegations

STOOD DOWN: an investigation into the alleged behaviour is underway

A CENTRAL Region cop has been stood down from duty over multiple allegations including theft and weapons misuse.

The 43 year old man has been tasked non-operational duties within the Queensland Police Service while an investigation into the alleged behaviour is underway.

QPS media in a statement confirmed the investigation into the senior constable involves allegations of weapons misuse, theft, misuse of authority and inappropriate workplace conduct.

But when asked the media spokeswoman could not confirm which police district the officer was attached to.

"In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct," a statement from QPS read.

"This does not mean that the allegations against the officer have been substantiated."

The Central Region covers a total area of about 238,404.1 km2.

It encompasses four police districts including Mackay, Capricornia, Sunshine Coast and Wide Bay Burnett.