Central region officer arrested in GC drug raid

The matter is being investigated. Photo: Zizi Averill

The matter is being investigated. Photo: Zizi Averill

A CENTRAL region police officer has been stood down amid a Gold Coast drug raid.

Police searched properties across the Gold Coast and Brisbane this morning following an investigation into the possession and supply of dangerous drugs.

Nine people, including a central region officer, a South East Queensland officer and a former member of the Queensland Police Service were arrested.



Read more:

Rape accused pleads guilty to sexual assault

Sacked Mackay pizza boy's ballsy move to recoup cash

Delays expected as massive mine equipment moved

The central region encompasses Mackay and Rockhampton stretching from the Sunshine Coast to the Whitsundays.

The 29-year-old male senior constable from central region and the 28-year-old male senior constable from South Eastern Region have been suspended from duty.

The matter is under Ethical Standards Command investigation.

Operation Sierra Edgehill began in March this year as officers from the Ethical Standards Command with support from the Organised Crime Gangs Group and the Gold Coast Police District investigated the alleged trafficking of dangerous drugs.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said it would be "inappropriate" to comment further pending the investigation.



Subscriber benefits:

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online

Your questions about the new Daily Mercury format answered

How to make the most of your Mercury subscription

"In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct," they said.

"This does not mean the allegations against the officer have been substantiated."