Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Queensland Police Service has stood down a Central Region officer. Photo: Zizi Averill
The Queensland Police Service has stood down a Central Region officer. Photo: Zizi Averill
Breaking

Central Region police officer stood down

Ashley Pillhofer
29th Apr 2020 11:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A POLICE officer has been stood down in the Central Region

The 25-year-old constable is the subject of an investigation into allegations she inappropriately accessed and released confidential information.

In a statement the Queensland Poilce Service said the public was being informed to maintain its commitment to “high standards of behaviour”, “transparency” and “accountability”.

This does not mean the allegations against the officer have been substantiated.

The Central Region includes Mackay, Rockhampton, Bundaberg, Gladstone, Maryborough, Gympie and the Sunshine Coast.

Information about the Queensland Police Service Integrity framework can be found here.

central region police mackay crime mackay police officer stood down police investigation
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Today in History: April 29

      Today in History: April 29
      • 29th Apr 2020 10:49 AM

      Top Stories

        Parents would ‘sell souls’ to keep their child

        premium_icon Parents would ‘sell souls’ to keep their child

        News Neurosurgeons say 10-year-old CQ boy could die after Easter accident leaves him in an induced coma

        Three hospitalised, one serious, after midnight crash in Rocky

        premium_icon Three hospitalised, one serious, after midnight crash in...

        Breaking There were reports from residents on social media of a car driving erratically in...

        Two women hospitalised in Emerald crash

        premium_icon Two women hospitalised in Emerald crash

        News The crash took place on the highway near the airport.