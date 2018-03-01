Central West to receive falls of up to 100mm next week

AS SUMMER finally ends and Autumn comes into play, it appears the great wet of February is well and truly over for Rockhampton.

However, the Central West of the state is being assured of a potential downpour as a low moves down through Queensland.

Computer modelling on the Bureau of Meteorology's website shows rainfall activity travelling down through the Central West, with areas as far west as Cloncurry receiving falls of up to 100-150mm.

Longreach is being forecast for falls tomorrow of up to 15-25mm, with towns as far east as Emerald receiving 5-10mm and Moranbah expected to receive 1-5mm.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Julian De Morton said "the low that's causing a lot of severe weather around Townsville at the moment is going to track down to the west in the coming days”.

"It will create an opportunity for places north of Longreach to get some rain and showers tomorrow,” Mr De Morton said.

"That should extend towards Longreach as well on Saturday and Sunday

"Areas around the Central West are looking at probable wet conditions from tomorrow to the weekend.

"On Monday it will still be pretty wet but that will depend on the movement of the low and how far south it tracks and whether it tracks north again.”

Mr De Morton said at this stage, the low is looking as though it will track back south over the weekend.

"It will probably be generally north of the Central West, and north of Longreach,” he said.

"It should be over most of the Central West from Saturday onwards but again it will depend on where the low is and the positioning.

"Generally the falls will be widespread with a day of falls being around 10-20mm or 30mm ... we could see even more than that.

"It looks as though the heavier falls will be going to the north west of the district, around Mount Isa but we could still see heavier falls in the western parts especially west of Longreach over the weekend.”

Despite the variability with computer modelling, which shows the system on the Bureau of Meteorology website as extending down to the far south and as far east as Emerald, the Central West is being assured that it will receive falls no matter what.

For Rockhampton, there is still the slight chance of shower activity and a possible storm north of the city tomorrow.

"From what things look like in the near future, there's not really going to be too much Rockhampton way,” Mr De Morton said.

"Today and tomorrow will see a bit in the way of shower and thunderstorms around Rockhampton and then probably just the chance of them over the weekend.”