Central western hospital to get their first ever CT scanner

The new CT scanner being delivered at the Longreach Hospital earlier in the month. Contributed

THE RURAL western community of the Longreach received an exciting piece of medical equipment this month - the region's first ever Computerised Tomography (CT) scanner.

Longreach is the hub of the Central West region and this new technology is part of a multi-million dollar upgrade to the Longreach Hospital.

The new CT scanner is expected to benefit around 50 patients a month.

Central West Hospital and Health Service Chief Executive Jane Hancock said it is a win-win for the entire region.

"Patients will no longer need to travel out of the region for this procedure, and Central West doctors can perform more surgical services based on accurate CT diagnosis,” Ms Hancock said.

CT scans generate images which allow clinicians to visualise segments of bone and soft tissue from multiple perspectives and ensure a full range of information required for diagnosis.

"Central West patients will access digital radiography services more quickly as a result of installation of this scanner, the investigation phase of their health care service will be complete earlier and treatment will commence sooner,” Ms Hancock said.

Patients will be able to access the service through their General Practitioner.

The machine arrived earlier this month and will be installed, tested and commissioned over the next few weeks.

It is expected to be operational by mid-August.

The new machine comes alongside a new maternity unit.

As part of the $8.5 million upgrade to the hospital, the maternity unit will be fully refurbished.

Between 60 to 70 babies are born at the regional Longreach hospital each year.

The new unit has been moved from the ground floor to the first floor and includes three single ensuite room, a birth suite, a maternity assessment room, nursery and a equipment room.

The old maternity unit is to be replaced with a new day surgery unit.

The Longreach Hospital upgrade is scheduled for completion in November this year by Hutchinson Builders, who also built the recently completed $4.1 million Aramac Primary Health Care Centre (PHCC).

The Longreach Hospital and Aramac PHCC projects combined have supported around 50 direct and indirect jobs.

The Palaszczuk Government has invested more than $56 million for health infrastructure in the Central West over the past two years, for projects that are complete or are currently underway including the new $17.9 million Blackall Hospital.