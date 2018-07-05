Centre to be built in Queensland champion's backyard

Jasmine Ritter competes at the Aquis Champions Tour in the Gold Coast hinterland in April.

UNTIL yesterday, Joskaleigh's Kaylene Ritter had only heard whispers of a potential equestrian centre at Barmaryee.

"I was hoping it would come to fruition,” she said.

"It would be wonderful to have that level of competition in our own back yard, rather than all that time on the road.”

Kaylene is mum to 20-year-old, Jasmine Ritter, the current Queensland show jumping champion (16-21 years).

Jasmine has been competing since she was eight, but started taking the sport seriously and travelling from age 12.

Since the 2018 season began in April, Jasmine has travelled 8000km to competitions.

And with her coach based in Gatton, near Toowoomba, the cost to her family is enormous.

"We fly her coach up here, then there's coaching fees,” Kaylene said.

"Or Jasmine goes down there and stays with her coach, which means she can't work.

"When she travels to compete there's a loss of income to her and to us.”

Alongside her Olympic dream, Jasmine is doing her own coaching accreditation and her mother says if the opportunity was there to coach on the Capricorn Coast, "she would love it”.

"She's fantastic with little kids and she's been a pony club instructor for a long time,” Kaylene said.

The Capricorn Equestrian Group has 91 members, mostly from Rockhampton and Yeppoon but extending from Cairns to Miriam Vale.

Three championships are held each year in show jumping, dressage and eventing, plus smaller events and practice days.

Yesterday, two more of the groups members were crowned Queensland State Interschool Champions.

Tayla Wallace and Holly Tomkins are now guaranteed a place in the Queensland side to compete at the National Titles in October where Jasmine will also compete in her first chance at securing an Australian title.