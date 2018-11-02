Centurions set sights on regaining NQ title

LEADING THE WAY: Talented all-rounder Joe McGahan will assume the captaincy of the CQ Centurions at the North Queensland Championships this weekend.

CRICKET: The CQ Centurions will look to enhance their already proud reputation at the North Queensland Championships this weekend.

The team won the title in 2017 and was second last year, and heads to Mackay with its sights firmly set on regaining the top spot. Coach Jason Wells is confident of a strong showing, especially given the majority of the players were part of the CQ Seamers who a fortnight ago booked their place in the grand final of the Bulls Masters T20 Country Challenge.

"This team still looks quite strong even though we've had to make a few changes from a fortnight ago,” he said.

"Captain Aaron Harmsworth and Ben Milne are out injured and Mark O'Keefe and Joey Pratt are out with work commitments.

"We've brought in Dave Heymer who played last year, the two Hartley boys and Kade Horan. The four guys who are coming in all have experience at this level and have done quite well so we're confident they will do well again.”

The Centurions will play North Queensland on Friday, Cricket Far North on Saturday and Mackay on Sunday.

Wells said all three opposition teams were pretty even and there was not an easy game amongst them.

"We will have to be playing at our best to get the wins and hopefully win the championship,” he said.

"The key in 50-over cricket is to score as many as you can and then save as many as you can in the field.

"We expect the conditions will start to favour spin and we have three very good spinners in our line-up in Justin Peacock, Logan Whitfield and Anthony Eden.”

Wells expects the ultra-consistent Joe McGahan, who will assume the captaincy, and Jason Seng, who was named Player of the Carnival at the Bulls Masters, to make a big impact again this weekend.

He said the Centurions were developing into a very experienced team.

"We have players coming back who have had experience and are keen to play again and young guys building on their experience of previous years.

"We'll be going in fairly confident but we know plenty of things still need to go our way if we're to take the title.”

CQ CENTURIONS