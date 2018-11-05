Centurions skipper leads from the front at NQ Champs

BOUNCING BACK: CQ Centurions bowler Dave Heymer in the game against Mackay-Whitsunday on Sunday.

BOUNCING BACK: CQ Centurions bowler Dave Heymer in the game against Mackay-Whitsunday on Sunday. Emma Murray

CRICKET: Skipper Joe McGahan's classy century on the opening day was the highlight of the CQ Centurions campaign at the North Queensland Championships.

The opens team came third after finishing with one win and two losses at the three-day carnival in Mackay.

CQ's under-21 and under-18 teams were also third overall after scoring similar results.

Talented all-rounder McGahan and teammate Anthony Eden were rewarded with North Queensland selection, and will play against South Queensland on November 24 and 25.

CQ Centurions coach Jason Wells said that while there were some outstanding individual performances, he was "definitely disappointed” with the final result.

"I feel we had the side that could have won the championships, especially when you reflect on the standard of cricket from the other teams,” he said.

"Unfortunately we under-performed, particularly with the bat.

"A lot of lessons can be learned from the weekend and the development of individuals is the important thing. I'm confident the players will take a lot out of it and ultimately be better for it.”

CQ suffered a 13-run loss to North Queensland in its first game on Friday.

North batted first, scoring 8/228 from their 50 overs. In reply, CQ finished at 9/215.

Wells said McGahan put in a Herculean effort, bowling 10 overs in the morning before batting for the best part of the team's innings in the afternoon to score 109.

"Joe batted extremely well; he dug in and worked really hard when he had to and punished their bad bowling when he got the chance,” he said.

"That was a pretty special innings to watch, and was probably the highlight of the weekend.

"Centuries for CQ are pretty rare. There's probably only a handful of players in the last 20 years that have done it so he's put himself into some esteemed company there.”

CQ suffered a heavy loss to Far North in their second game, dismissed for 115 in the 33rd over as they tried to chase down 172.

They bounced back to score a convincing win on Sunday over Mackay-Whitsunday, the same opponent they will meet at the Gabba in January in the final of the Bulls Masters T20 Country Challenge.

Wells said that was an excellent way to finish.

"It was nice to get a little advantage over them with that win but, in saying that, we realise it will be a completely different kettle of fish at the Gabba in January.

"What we do know is that we need to be a lot better moving forward.”

Wells said a focus would be for the batters to work on their discipline and concentration.

REP HONOURS

CQ players selected in North Queensland teams