Rocky woman stays loyal to city for 100 years

MAJOR MILESTONE: Gordon and Derfla Holmes with her mother Hazel Findlay, who turns 100 today, and Gem and Duncan Findlay at Bethesda Aged Care, where the family will celebrate Hazel's birthday today.

AT 100 years old, Hazel Findlay's smile still "lights up the room".

A brief stint in Warwick with her lifelong sweetheart and late husband, Alfred, was the only break in a century lived in the Rockhampton region.

It was here the couple met.

Alfred had come to lend a hand on his sister's Stanwell property, just up the road from Hazel, who he soon met at a social in town.

They later married on Valentine's Day, 1945; a significant year in world history, and also for Alfred who had served as a Sergeant at the records office during World War II.

Born May 9, 1917, Hazel's life is filled with highlights, some great, others more humble.

Among them is birth of her two children Duncan and Derfla, as well as the legacy they have continued with four grandchildren, one deceased, and six great grandchildren.

This family will come together today to celebrate Hazel's milestone; a day that despite the family's history of living to 100-years-plus, they had feared Hazel may not reach.

"We were praying she stayed alive," daughter-in- law Gem admitted.

Duncan's fondest memories of his mother revolve around an active life growing up on the family's Stanwell farm.

For Hazel, horse riding stands out, while Duncan has always admired his mother's drive to lend a hand on the farm.

In their later years, Hazel and Alfred continued to lead active lives as regulars at the Stanwell Bowls Club, even securing a number of trophies.

It's a passion Hazel pursued even after Alfred died of lung cancer in 1984.

Hazel has lived alone since, but has never been short on company as a war widow, a regular at the Stanwell Hall and she was also involved with Legacy.

She has now spent the past eight years at Bethesda Aged Care in Rockhampton, where she has enjoyed Pamper group and indoor sports. It is here her family will celebrate Hazel's birthday today.

Hazel is daughter to Emma and John Beck, and sister to Thelma, now deceased, and younger sister Violet, 94, who also lives in Rockhampton and who she keeps in contact with.

After she moved to Rockhampton in the 1940s, Hazel worked in a milk bar and general store near the Rockhampton Hospital.