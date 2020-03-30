CEO confident Capras can ride out COVID storm financially

SOUND BASE: CEO Peter White says the CQ Capras are in a “pretty solid position financially” and can work through the challenges ahead after the QRL competitions were cancelled. Picture: File.

SOUND BASE: CEO Peter White says the CQ Capras are in a “pretty solid position financially” and can work through the challenges ahead after the QRL competitions were cancelled. Picture: File.

RUGBY LEAGUE: CEO Peter White is in no doubt the CQ Capras will weather the financial storm following the cancellation of the QRL’s four state-wide competitions.

But on just what those competitions will look like when action hopefully resumes next year he is not so sure.

The QRL made the unprecedented call last Friday to shut down the 2020 Intrust Super Cup, BHP Premiership, Hastings Deering Colts and Auswide Bank Mal Meninga Cup competitions after initially suspending them until June 5 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While White believes the move was a little premature, he understands the QRL’s decision.

“I fully support what they’ve done. We’re united in what we’re doing but having said that we were also very united as individual clubs to continue to play on this year,” he said.

“I felt it was a bit of an early call… but they’re privy to more information than I am at my level so we’ve just got to focus on what’s in front of us.

The CQ Capras women played just one game in the inaugural BHP Premiership before their competition was initially suspended and then cancelled. Picture: File

“It’s no different to a game of football – we’ve got to play what’s in front of us and that’s what we’re doing.

“We’re in a pretty solid position financially, and we’ve got to protect that.

“One hundred per cent, we’ll be there (next year).”

White said the format of next year’s QRL competitions would very much depend on the 2020 NRL season, which last week was suspended indefinitely.

“We’re all waiting with bated breath in regards to the NRL and what’s going to happen there,” he said.

“Obviously their priority is to get back on the field, cut a deal with the clubs, cut a deal with the players, so whatever they cut from above is going to have a knock-on effect to us.

“The further you go down the line in the competition the less money that’s going to be forthcoming.

“It’s a game-changer, no doubt, as it is with just about every business at the moment.”

White said Capras players could not train together and had been given individual training programs.

CEO Peter White is hoping some CQ Capras players might get some football if local competitions can resume this year.

He hoped club football, which was suspended until at least the first weekend in May, would get the green light sometime this year.

That would provide an opportunity for Capras players to line up with clubs across the Rockhampton, Gladstone, Central Highlands and Central West competitions.

White was determined to create some stability in these uncertain times and was working hard to keep in place the “very good team” the club had in place.

He could, however, not rule out the possibility of staff being stood down.

“We’re working through the process with our staff and our members and our sponsors, what does it mean to us all, what are the possible outcomes, and what are the possible opportunities,” he said.

“It’s very hard to know what’s happening from hour to hour, let alone from year to year.

“We’ve got a really good team and I want to keep them together and look to build for next year.

“We’ve got to find out as much information as we can, take into consideration any stimulus benefits that may come through from the government and act accordingly from that.”