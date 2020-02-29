Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Elena Gosse is the CEO of AIS Water. She is also a Mackenzie local.
Elena Gosse is the CEO of AIS Water. She is also a Mackenzie local.
Business

CEO talks female equality in male dominated industry

by Kristy Muir
29th Feb 2020 3:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MACKENZIE resident Elena Gosse will be a key speaker at the inaugural Women Walking on Water seminar to be held on International Women's Day.

The seminar, which will be hosted by the Australian Swim Schools Association (ASSA), will celebrate and support women wanting to grow their careers in the swim school industry, educate those who support women in leadership roles and address the ongoing need for work-life balance for those working in the sector.

Ms Gosse is the CEO of award-winning water disinfection company AIS Water and an advocate for women joining the swimming pool and water disinfection industries as historically they have been male dominated.

"There are now many women who are working at the very top of the sector being instrumental in influencing change and leading by positive example. Like me, they are willing to offer a hand-up to the next generation of women coming through the ranks," Ms Gosse said.

"At the seminar I will be sharing some of the lessons I have learnt as a result of changing careers and embracing my authenticity and vulnerability."

More Stories

Show More
equality gender gender roles international women's day

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman sues for $1.4m over Boxing Day work accident

        premium_icon Woman sues for $1.4m over Boxing Day work accident

        News It is claimed BMA failed to provide a safe place of work, safe and or/suitable plant machinery/equipment.

        South Rocky flood levee cost blows out to $189m

        premium_icon South Rocky flood levee cost blows out to $189m

        News State and Federal Governments are concerned about where RRC would find the...

        Rocky grandmother to get married at age 15

        premium_icon Rocky grandmother to get married at age 15

        News Today, on her 15th birthday Koongal’s Sue Silva is getting married.

        Mother’s search for answers finds unique therapy

        premium_icon Mother’s search for answers finds unique therapy

        News A wellness expert’s quest for an alternative therapy to help her son’s autism has...