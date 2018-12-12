Certificate III opens doors for Rockhampton students

HOSPITALITY students from around the region were all smiles today as they saw weeks of hard work pay off.

Sharyn Anderson was one of 16 students who received their Certificate III in Hospitality today through a joint venture between the Women's Health Centre and CQ University after 20 weeks of sleeplessness nights and gruelling study.

Ms Anderson said it was a great learning experience and a journey she chose to embark on after deciding it was time for a change in her life.

"I used to do administration and other work, but I wanted a life change and I thought hospitality was a great and growing industry to get into,” she said.

"When I was younger I worked in the hospitality industry, but I never received any certificates to say I was qualified. Now I have achieved that after all these years.

"At my age it's hard to get into the workforce but if you have a certificate in hospitality it takes you everywhere.

"I want to travel, work in the hospitality industry and meet new people.

"This has given me the opportunity to do that.

"I really needed this to move forward in life.”

Ms Anderson said she had gained a lot of valuable knowledge and has no regrets about her decision to go for the Certificate III.

"I have really enjoyed this journey,” she said.

"It's been very educational, and I have been learning something new every day.”

Moving forward, Ms Anderson said she would like to open her own business with her family in the hospitality industry.

"I would like to open a restaurant or coffee shop,” she said.

"I'm trying to look at the bigger picture.”

To people who find themselves in a similar situation to Ms Anderson and were unsure of being certified in hospitality, she said "do it”.

"It's a great learning experience and it takes you further afield,” she said.

"It opens doors to something you wouldn't think of doing.

"You may end up liking it.”

Eight students received their full certificate, with the rest receiving statements of attainment.

More than half of the students have already found employment in the hospitality industry.