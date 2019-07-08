CFMEU calls out for safety rest amid mine fatality on Sunday

IN 12 years, 15 deaths have been recorded in the Central Highlands region mines and quarries.

The news of a mine worker's death at Baralaba coal mine has shaken the mining industry, with many saying stricter laws are needed for safety.

CFMEU Queensland district president Stephen Smyth has spoken out about the death and is calling for a major safety reset.

"Queensland mine workers are heartbroken by the tragic death of a worker at Baralaba mine, and the serious injuries to a worker at Glencore's Collinsville coal mine,” he said.

"On behalf of the whole union, we extend our sincere condolences to the family, friends and co-workers of the mine worker who was killed.

"We also extend our deepest sympathy and best wishes to the mine worker who was critically injured.”

READ HERE: Worker dies at CQ mine: Six deaths in 12 months

"Sunday's death is the fourth fatal incident in Queensland coal mines this year.

"To add to this, there have been been two fatal accidents in the non-coal mining sector, along with a mine fire and subsequent mine shutdown at North Goonyella.

"Non-related on site, more than 100 mine workers have now been diagnosed with mine dust lung diseases.”

Mr Smyth is calling out for something serious to be done - and now.

"It is becoming increasingly clear that we have a safety crisis in the Queensland mining industry,” he said.

"That is why we are calling for all Queensland coal mines to stop production for a minimum of 24 hours as a show of respect, and for serious reflections to occur.

"A suspension of production would be an opportunity for the State Government, mining companies and workers to reset the industry's safety culture and practices.”

Queensland Resources Council chief executive Ian Macfarlane echoed the safety cries and said the body was deeply saddened by the death.

"QRC meets regularly with the Government and with unions on matters including safety,” he said.

"We have redoubled that communication since the tragedy at the Middlemount mine, including discussions last week with both Minister (Anthony) Lynham and the CFMEU.

"QRC will again meet with the Government, unions and workers this week on further actions that can be taken to increase safety across the industry.”