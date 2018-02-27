CFMEU, Glencore share thoughts on end to Oaky North lockout

LOCKOUT OVER: The coal miners of Oaky North miners can finally go back to work.

AUSTRALIA'S longest ever lockout in the coal industry has finally ended.

After spending 230 days locked out, 175 Oaky North miners will soon return back to work.

A Glencore spokesman said after two days of hearings by the Fair Work Commission in Brisbane, Commissioner Paula Spencer ordered the lockout at the mine be suspended, with the locked-out workers to participate in a return-to-work program.

The spokesman said the workers would vote again on the in-principle agreement reached before Deputy President Asbury on January 10.

"The vote will take place on 27 March 2018 and with the continued support of the CFMEU to the in-principle agreement, Glencore is hopeful for a successful vote to bring to end this industrial dispute,” he said.

A Construction, Forestry, Mining and Energy Union spokesman said the FWC had issued an order in which it has directed certain things are to occur as per the order for the CFMEU and Glencore.

"The union will be discussing these matters with its members directly. The order also will be discussed and the way forward.

"This is all in the shadow of the longest lockout in the coal industry and the termination application for the enterprise agreement by Glencore in which now the FWC has agreed to an suspension of all industrial action,” he said.

"We will continue to work with the Oaky North CFMEU members.”